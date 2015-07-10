Adams finishes play at 2015 U.S. Women's Open

UNCW Press Release

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania – Former UNCW women’s golfer Lori Beth Adams completed her play at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open on Friday afternoon by shooting a seven-over par 77 in the second round at the Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club.

Adams, who was just the second women’s golfer in UNCW history to reach the U.S. Women’s Open, failed to make the cut after ending the day with a two-round total of 84-77=161 (+21), which is good for 153rd place.

One of 25 amateur players in the tournament field, the 2014 UNCW graduate struggled during the opening round on Thursday after carding a 14-over par score of 84. However, she improved her score by seven strokes during the second round, including a birdie on the par-4 14th hole.

After posting par or better on nine holes during the opening round, Adams tallied a par or better score on 11 of 18 holes on Friday.

A native of Burlington, N.C., Adams joined Michelle Jarman as the only UNCW women’s golfers to compete in the Open. Jarman, who competed in the 2006 U.S. Women’s Open in Newport, R.I., finished with a two-round total of 167, but failed to make the cut.

U.S. Women’s Open Notes of Interest: Of the 25 amateur players in the field, only five of them made the cut to continue play … Megan Khang is the top amateur in the group after posting a 141 score through the first two rounds … A total of 63 players made the cut after the second round … The cut line of four-over par matches the lowest in the history of the U.S. Women’s Open (1999) … Defending champion Michelle Wie, who played alongside Adams in the practice round on Wednesday, is tied for 12th place with an even-par score of 140.