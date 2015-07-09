Sharks beat Steamers 7-6 in 10 innings

The Wilmington Sharks (20-15, 6-3) handed the Edenton Steamers (25-10, 5-3) their second straight loss by a score of 7-6, walking off in the tenth inning. The Sharks scored three runs on seven hits across the ninth and tenth innings to beat the Steamers for the first time this summer. Wilmington is 3-3 in extra innings, and 3-0 in extra inning games at the Shark Tank.

Bringing in the Coastal Plain League’s hottest offense, the Steamers scored first in the second. Chad Sedio lead off with a double and would be driven home by a grounder hit by Demetre Taylor.

Wilmington took the lead in the fourth using two runs on one Edenton error and an RBI single by Gavin Stupienski. Their lead would not last long, as Edenton brought in another in the fifth after the leadoff man walked and came around to score on one hit and one error.

As the see-saw affair continued, Edenton jumped out to a four run advantage bringing sending nine Steamers to the plate en route to a four run frame, using three hits and one error.

Connor Johnstone was replaced by Mike Castellani, John Parke, and Evan Brabrand. Johnstone tossed just shy of six innings, allowing eight hits, six runs, despite just two being earned.

The Sharks had six hits through the first eight innings of play. Edenton closing pitcher Dylan Darosky was rolled out of the bullpen to shut it down. He struck out the first two batters he would face and the Sharks were trailing by two and down to their final out. Alex Raburn, Nick Rotola, Andy Austin and Alex Destino knocked consecutive hits to tie the ballgame, while Austin and Destino collected RBIs.

Brabrand pitched a perfect tenth, facing the minimum. Whatever momentum was created by that frame was enough to put the game away. He would go on to collect the victory as he was Wilmington’s pitcher as the winning run crossed the plate in the bottom half of the next inning.

Gavin Stupienski lead off with a single in the bottom of the tenth but would be erased after Sam Foy’s bloop into center dropped in front of Mick Fennell, who tossed to second. Jose Hernandez collected his third hit of the night by doubling down the line to put Sharks on second and third for Joe Bialkowski, who was handed an intentional walk. Alex Raburn put one on the ground to the backside, and Chad Sedio’s throw to second sailed high and Sam Foy crossed the plate, turned around and joined the chase for Alex Raburn to offer his enthusiastic congratulations.

