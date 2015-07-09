Lori Beth Adams 9-over at U.S. Women's Open

Former UNCW golfer Lori Beth Adams was unable to finish her first round at the U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

First round play was suspended at just after 6pm Thursday due to dangerous conditions. Play will resume Friday at 6:45 a.m.

Adams was nine over par through 11 holes. Her round included three double bogies, three bogies, five pars. Her second round tee time is set for 9:27 a.m.

