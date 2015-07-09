Eldridge in the mis at the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship

News release from Carolinas Amateur Championship:

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- First round results from the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course on Thursday, July 9. (Course Rating: 74.1/133, Yards: 7244, Par: 35-37--72)

58 of 157 players shot under par Thursday on The Farm Course. The first round stroke average was 73.2.

Familiar names are at the top of the leaderboard. Two-time defending champion Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, N.C., reigning Carolinas Mid-Amateur champion Sherrill Britt of West End, N.C., and 2013 Carolinas Junior Boys' champion Doc Redman of Raleigh, N.C. lead at six-under-par 66.

Jenkins, who won the North Carolina Amateur three weeks ago, made eight birdies and two bogeys in his opening round. He left a couple of shots on the course with pars on two par-5s.

With a victory at this year's championship Jenkins would join F.M. Laxton (1921-'23) of Charlotte, N.C. as the only golfers to win the Carolinas Amateur title three consecutive years. About going for his third consecutive Carolinas Amateur title, "It's more handling expectations for myself," said Jenkins. "I mean, obviously it would be very cool to win. But I just want to take each day as it comes, each shot as it comes, and do my best."

Britt, a 49-year-old custom home builder, played a bogey-free round. Paired with Jenkins, Britt was impressed with the two-time defending champs play. "I might have hung with him today," quipped Britt. "But four days hanging with him {shaking head}? I will just play the best I can." He made three birdies on each nine to post six-under. In May, Britt partnered with Greg Earnhardt of Greensboro, N.C. for runner-up honors at the inaugural U.S. Four-Ball Championship.

Redman, a 17-year-old rising high school senior who has committed to play golf at Clemson University, began his round by hitting a hybrid to two feet on the par-5 2nd hole for eagle. Five birdies and a bogey contributed to his six-under performance.

The first group off hole 10 this morning played The Farm Course a combined 14-under-par. University of Louisville rising junior JD Lehman of Okatie, S.C. shot 68, while N.C. State freshman Stephen Franken of Raleigh, N.C. and University of Richmond rising senior David Germann of Clayton, N.C. both posted five-under 67. "We kind of fed off each other's good play," said Germann, who had a bogey-free round.

11 players are tied with Germann at four-under-par including two-time Carolinas Amateur champion Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C. and 2012 champion Carson Young of Pendleton, S.C., who recently qualified for the U.S. Amateur.

The #1 ranked amateur in the Carolinas, 2011 Carolinas Amateur champion Scott Harvey of Greensboro, N.C., is not in this year's field as he is representing the United States in the Japan Amateur Golf Championship.

The championship is conducted at 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, there will be a cut to the low 60 scores and ties.

Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by July 9, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 5.4.

101st Carolinas Amateur Championship

Greensboro Country Club (Farm)

Greensboro, N.C.

First Round Results

July 9, 2015

Place

Competitor

Score

T1

Doc Redman, Raleigh, N.C.

31-35--66 (-6)

T1

Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.

32-34--66 (-6)

T1

Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.

32-34--66 (-6)

T4

Stephen Franken, Raleigh, N.C.

33-34--67 (-5)

T4

Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C.

31-36--67 (-5)

T4

David Germann, Clayton, N.C.

33-34--67 (-5)

T4

Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, N.C.

33-34--67 (-5)

T8

David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.

32-36--68 (-4)

T8

Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C.

31-37--68 (-4)

T8

Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C.

32-36--68 (-4)

T8

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C.

33-35--68 (-4)

T8

Keenan Huskey, Greenville, S.C.

31-37--68 (-4)

T8

Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.

33-35--68 (-4)

T8

Carson Young, Pendleton, S.C.

34-34--68 (-4)

T8

Dwight Cauthen, Columbia, S.C.

34-34--68 (-4)

T8

Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, N.C.

31-37--68 (-4)

T8

JD Lehman, Okatie, S.C.

34-34--68 (-4)

T8

Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.

31-37--68 (-4)

T19

Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.

33-36--69 (-3)

T19

Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C.

35-34--69 (-3)

T19

Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.

33-36--69 (-3)

T19

Eric Mitchell, Winston-Salem, N.C.

33-36--69 (-3)

T19

Thomas Todd III, Laurens , S.C.

36-33--69 (-3)

T19

William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.

33-36--69 (-3)

T19

George Kilgore, Raleigh, N.C.

34-35--69 (-3)

T19

Stanhope Johnson Jr, Greensboro, N.C.

32-37--69 (-3)

T27

Brandon Truesdale, Winnsboro, S.C.

34-36--70 (-2)

T27

William Register, Burlington, N.C.

36-34--70 (-2)

T27

Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C.

34-36--70 (-2)

T27

Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.

33-37--70 (-2)

T27

Nick Eberhardt, Lake Wylie, S.C.

35-35--70 (-2)

T27

Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.

34-36--70 (-2)

T27

Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.

35-35--70 (-2)

T27

Shane Rogan, Columbia, S.C.

32-38--70 (-2)

T27

Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.

35-35--70 (-2)

T27

Jarrett Grimes, Columbia, S.C.

34-36--70 (-2)

T27

Davis Womble, High Point, N.C.

35-35--70 (-2)

T38

Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.

35-36--71 (-1)

T38

Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.

33-38--71 (-1)

T38

Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.

33-38--71 (-1)

T38

Matt Kilgo, Charlotte, N.C.

35-36--71 (-1)

T38

Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C.

37-34--71 (-1)

T38

Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.

35-36--71 (-1)

T38

Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.

34-37--71 (-1)

T38

Preston Cole, Greer, S.C.

36-35--71 (-1)

T38

Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.

35-36--71 (-1)

T38

Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.

36-35--71 (-1)

T38

Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.

34-37--71 (-1)

T38

Jake Smith, Duncan, S.C.

34-37--71 (-1)

T38

Blake Kennedy, Campobello, S.C.

34-37--71 (-1)

T38

Matthew McDonagh Jr, Winston-Salem, N.C.

35-36--71 (-1)

T38

Trey Taylor, Gaffney, S.C.

36-35--71 (-1)

T38

Cabrick Waters, Gaffney, S.C.

33-38--71 (-1)

T38

Josh Chay, Greer, S.C.

35-36--71 (-1)

T38

John Blackwell, Wilmington , N.C.

35-36--71 (-1)

T38

Robert Lutomski, Mauldin, S.C.

34-37--71 (-1)

T38

Parks Price, Cornelius, N.C.

35-36--71 (-1)

T38

Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.

33-38--71 (-1)

T59

Tyler Lucas, Rock Hill, S.C.

36-36--72 (Even)

T59

Jordan Vogler, Pilot Mountain, N.C.

33-39--72 (Even)

T59

Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.

36-36--72 (Even)

T59

Brian Westveer, Charlotte, N.C.

34-38--72 (Even)

T59

Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.

35-37--72 (Even)

T59

Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.

32-40--72 (Even)

T59

Conner Lewis, Davidson, N.C.

36-36--72 (Even)

T59

Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.

35-37--72 (Even)

T59

Luke Haithcock, Burlington, N.C.

35-37--72 (Even)

T59

Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C.

35-37--72 (Even)

T59

Miller Capps, Denver, N.C.

35-37--72 (Even)

T59

Drake Cassidy, Hartsville, S.C.

35-37--72 (Even)

T59

Bradley Kauffman, Greer, S.C.

36-36--72 (Even)

T59

Thomas Ellenburg, N. Charleston, S.C.

35-37--72 (Even)

T59

Ian Locklear, Pembroke, N.C.

35-37--72 (Even)

T59

Bailey Patrick, Charlotte, N.C.

33-39--72 (Even)

T59

Chandler Mulkey, Johns Island, S.C.

36-36--72 (Even)

T59

Addison Lambeth, Browns Summit, N.C.

34-38--72 (Even)

T59

Cameron Mackay, Bluffton, S.C.

33-39--72 (Even)

T59

Brent Hayes, Kinston, N.C.

38-34--72 (Even)

T79

Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

34-39--73 (+1)

T79

Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.

37-36--73 (+1)

T79

Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.

35-38--73 (+1)

T79

Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.

37-36--73 (+1)

T79

Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.

33-40--73 (+1)

T79

Jacob Hicks, Mebane, N.C.

35-38--73 (+1)

T79

Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.

35-38--73 (+1)

T79

John Freeman, Asheville, N.C.

35-38--73 (+1)

T79

Gerald Harrington, Nakina, N.C.

38-35--73 (+1)

T79

Jordan Griggs, Charlotte, N.C.

34-39--73 (+1)

T79

Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.

34-39--73 (+1)

T90

Jubal Early Jr, Charlotte, N.C.

38-36--74 (+2)

T90

Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.

35-39--74 (+2)

T90

Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C.

35-39--74 (+2)

T90

Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.

35-39--74 (+2)

T90

Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C.

35-39--74 (+2)

T90

Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C.

38-36--74 (+2)

T90

Brandon Twigg, Asheville, N.C.

37-37--74 (+2)

T90

John Pitt, Raleigh, N.C.

39-35--74 (+2)

T90

Aaron Walker, Charlotte, N.C.

37-37--74 (+2)

T90

Levi Kettelhut, Charlotte, N.C.

36-38--74 (+2)

T90

Taylor Ingle, Winnsboro, S.C.

37-37--74 (+2)

T90

Spencer Ramseur, Hickory , N.C.

36-38--74 (+2)

T102

Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

36-39--75 (+3)

T102

Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C.

37-38--75 (+3)

T102

Steve Sharpe, Greensboro, N.C.

37-38--75 (+3)

T102

Kevin McCallister, Oak Ridge , N.C.

39-36--75 (+3)

T102

Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C.

35-40--75 (+3)

T102

John O'Brien, Columbia, S.C.

34-41--75 (+3)

T102

Paul Tucker, Waxhaw, N.C.

36-39--75 (+3)

T102

Dwayne Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.

32-43--75 (+3)

T102

Jackson Spires, Fayetteville , N.C.

37-38--75 (+3)

T102

Grayson Bell, Piedmont, S.C.

38-37--75 (+3)

T102

Alex Scott, Raleigh, N.C.

39-36--75 (+3)

T102

Chad Cox, Charlotte, N.C.

37-38--75 (+3)

T102

Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.

37-38--75 (+3)

T102

Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

34-41--75 (+3)

T102

Charles Spry, Winston Salem, N.C.

37-38--75 (+3)

T102

Matthew Rogers, Huntersville, N.C.

36-39--75 (+3)

T102

Zachary Freeman, Angier, N.C.

39-36--75 (+3)

T102

Matthew Head, Greensboro, N.C.

39-36--75 (+3)

T102

Keaton Butler, Beaufort, S.C.

39-36--75 (+3)

T102

Jared Chinn, Fayetteville, N.C.

35-40--75 (+3)

T122

Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.

37-39--76 (+4)

T122

Dean Channell, Cary, N.C.

38-38--76 (+4)

T122

John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.

36-40--76 (+4)

T122

Doug Ramey, Greer, S.C.

36-40--76 (+4)

T122

Tyler Brown, Waxhaw, N.C.

38-38--76 (+4)

T122

Wick Andrews, Columbia, S.C.

39-37--76 (+4)

T122

Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

38-38--76 (+4)

T129

Bradley Helms, Winston-Salem, N.C.

36-41--77 (+5)

T129

Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.

40-37--77 (+5)

T129

Matthew Laydon, Charleston, S.C.

37-40--77 (+5)

T129

Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C.

37-40--77 (+5)

T129

Dylan Bedy, Charlotte, N.C.

38-39--77 (+5)

T134

Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C.

35-43--78 (+6)

T134

David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.

39-39--78 (+6)

T134

Brad Dawson, Mebane, N.C.

39-39--78 (+6)

T134

Jordan Smith, Summerfield, N.C.

38-40--78 (+6)

T134

Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C.

38-40--78 (+6)

T134

William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C.

37-41--78 (+6)

T134

David Monroe, Greenville, S.C.

40-38--78 (+6)

T134

Jake Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C.

37-41--78 (+6)

T142

Cary Phillips, Kershaw, S.C.

36-43--79 (+7)

T142

Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.

39-40--79 (+7)

T142

Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C.

39-40--79 (+7)

T142

Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C.

38-41--79 (+7)

T142

Brad Coleman, Jamestown, N.C.

36-43--79 (+7)

T147

David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.

37-43--80 (+8)

T147

John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.

40-40--80 (+8)

T149

Michael Wicker, Rougemont, N.C.

38-43--81 (+9)

T149

Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.

39-42--81 (+9)

T149

Francis McCahill IV, Fayetteville, N.C.

42-39--81 (+9)

T149

Scott Erikson, High Point, N.C.

38-43--81 (+9)

T149

Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.

38-43--81 (+9)

T149

David White, Kinston, N.C.

40-41--81 (+9)

155

Joshua Showfety, Greensboro, N.C.

38-44--82 (+10)

156

Luke Farley, Durham, N.C.

39-44--83 (+11)

157

Jesse Putnam II, Shelby, N.C.

44-46--90 (+18)