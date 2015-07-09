Eldridge in the mis at the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship

News release from Carolinas Amateur Championship:
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- First round results from the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course on Thursday, July 9. (Course Rating: 74.1/133, Yards: 7244, Par: 35-37--72)
58 of 157 players shot under par Thursday on The Farm Course. The first round stroke average was 73.2.
Familiar names are at the top of the leaderboard. Two-time defending champion Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, N.C., reigning Carolinas Mid-Amateur champion Sherrill Britt of West End, N.C., and 2013 Carolinas Junior Boys' champion Doc Redman of Raleigh, N.C. lead at six-under-par 66.
Jenkins, who won the North Carolina Amateur three weeks ago, made eight birdies and two bogeys in his opening round. He left a couple of shots on the course with pars on two par-5s.
With a victory at this year's championship Jenkins would join F.M. Laxton (1921-'23) of Charlotte, N.C. as the only golfers to win the Carolinas Amateur title three consecutive years. About going for his third consecutive Carolinas Amateur title, "It's more handling expectations for myself," said Jenkins. "I mean, obviously it would be very cool to win. But I just want to take each day as it comes, each shot as it comes, and do my best."
Britt, a 49-year-old custom home builder, played a bogey-free round. Paired with Jenkins, Britt was impressed with the two-time defending champs play. "I might have hung with him today," quipped Britt. "But four days hanging with him {shaking head}? I will just play the best I can." He made three birdies on each nine to post six-under. In May, Britt partnered with Greg Earnhardt of Greensboro, N.C. for runner-up honors at the inaugural U.S. Four-Ball Championship.
Redman, a 17-year-old rising high school senior who has committed to play golf at Clemson University, began his round by hitting a hybrid to two feet on the par-5 2nd hole for eagle. Five birdies and a bogey contributed to his six-under performance.
The first group off hole 10 this morning played The Farm Course a combined 14-under-par. University of Louisville rising junior JD Lehman of Okatie, S.C. shot 68, while N.C. State freshman Stephen Franken of Raleigh, N.C. and University of Richmond rising senior David Germann of Clayton, N.C. both posted five-under 67. "We kind of fed off each other's good play," said Germann, who had a bogey-free round.
11 players are tied with Germann at four-under-par including two-time Carolinas Amateur champion Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C. and 2012 champion Carson Young of Pendleton, S.C., who recently qualified for the U.S. Amateur.
The #1 ranked amateur in the Carolinas, 2011 Carolinas Amateur champion Scott Harvey of Greensboro, N.C., is not in this year's field as he is representing the United States in the Japan Amateur Golf Championship.
The championship is conducted at 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, there will be a cut to the low 60 scores and ties.
Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by July 9, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 5.4.
101st Carolinas Amateur Championship
Greensboro Country Club (Farm)
Greensboro, N.C.
First Round Results
July 9, 2015
Place
Competitor
Score
T1
Doc Redman, Raleigh, N.C.
31-35--66 (-6)
T1
Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.
32-34--66 (-6)
T1
Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.
32-34--66 (-6)
T4
Stephen Franken, Raleigh, N.C.
33-34--67 (-5)
T4
Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C.
31-36--67 (-5)
T4
David Germann, Clayton, N.C.
33-34--67 (-5)
T4
Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, N.C.
33-34--67 (-5)
T8
David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.
32-36--68 (-4)
T8
Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C.
31-37--68 (-4)
T8
Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C.
32-36--68 (-4)
T8
Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C.
33-35--68 (-4)
T8
Keenan Huskey, Greenville, S.C.
31-37--68 (-4)
T8
Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.
33-35--68 (-4)
T8
Carson Young, Pendleton, S.C.
34-34--68 (-4)
T8
Dwight Cauthen, Columbia, S.C.
34-34--68 (-4)
T8
Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, N.C.
31-37--68 (-4)
T8
JD Lehman, Okatie, S.C.
34-34--68 (-4)
T8
Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.
31-37--68 (-4)
T19
Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.
33-36--69 (-3)
T19
Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C.
35-34--69 (-3)
T19
Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.
33-36--69 (-3)
T19
Eric Mitchell, Winston-Salem, N.C.
33-36--69 (-3)
T19
Thomas Todd III, Laurens , S.C.
36-33--69 (-3)
T19
William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.
33-36--69 (-3)
T19
George Kilgore, Raleigh, N.C.
34-35--69 (-3)
T19
Stanhope Johnson Jr, Greensboro, N.C.
32-37--69 (-3)
T27
Brandon Truesdale, Winnsboro, S.C.
34-36--70 (-2)
T27
William Register, Burlington, N.C.
36-34--70 (-2)
T27
Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C.
34-36--70 (-2)
T27
Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.
33-37--70 (-2)
T27
Nick Eberhardt, Lake Wylie, S.C.
35-35--70 (-2)
T27
Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.
34-36--70 (-2)
T27
Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.
35-35--70 (-2)
T27
Shane Rogan, Columbia, S.C.
32-38--70 (-2)
T27
Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.
35-35--70 (-2)
T27
Jarrett Grimes, Columbia, S.C.
34-36--70 (-2)
T27
Davis Womble, High Point, N.C.
35-35--70 (-2)
T38
Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.
35-36--71 (-1)
T38
Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.
33-38--71 (-1)
T38
Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.
33-38--71 (-1)
T38
Matt Kilgo, Charlotte, N.C.
35-36--71 (-1)
T38
Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C.
37-34--71 (-1)
T38
Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.
35-36--71 (-1)
T38
Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.
34-37--71 (-1)
T38
Preston Cole, Greer, S.C.
36-35--71 (-1)
T38
Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.
35-36--71 (-1)
T38
Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.
36-35--71 (-1)
T38
Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.
34-37--71 (-1)
T38
Jake Smith, Duncan, S.C.
34-37--71 (-1)
T38
Blake Kennedy, Campobello, S.C.
34-37--71 (-1)
T38
Matthew McDonagh Jr, Winston-Salem, N.C.
35-36--71 (-1)
T38
Trey Taylor, Gaffney, S.C.
36-35--71 (-1)
T38
Cabrick Waters, Gaffney, S.C.
33-38--71 (-1)
T38
Josh Chay, Greer, S.C.
35-36--71 (-1)
T38
John Blackwell, Wilmington , N.C.
35-36--71 (-1)
T38
Robert Lutomski, Mauldin, S.C.
34-37--71 (-1)
T38
Parks Price, Cornelius, N.C.
35-36--71 (-1)
T38
Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.
33-38--71 (-1)
T59
Tyler Lucas, Rock Hill, S.C.
36-36--72 (Even)
T59
Jordan Vogler, Pilot Mountain, N.C.
33-39--72 (Even)
T59
Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.
36-36--72 (Even)
T59
Brian Westveer, Charlotte, N.C.
34-38--72 (Even)
T59
Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.
35-37--72 (Even)
T59
Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.
32-40--72 (Even)
T59
Conner Lewis, Davidson, N.C.
36-36--72 (Even)
T59
Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.
35-37--72 (Even)
T59
Luke Haithcock, Burlington, N.C.
35-37--72 (Even)
T59
Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C.
35-37--72 (Even)
T59
Miller Capps, Denver, N.C.
35-37--72 (Even)
T59
Drake Cassidy, Hartsville, S.C.
35-37--72 (Even)
T59
Bradley Kauffman, Greer, S.C.
36-36--72 (Even)
T59
Thomas Ellenburg, N. Charleston, S.C.
35-37--72 (Even)
T59
Ian Locklear, Pembroke, N.C.
35-37--72 (Even)
T59
Bailey Patrick, Charlotte, N.C.
33-39--72 (Even)
T59
Chandler Mulkey, Johns Island, S.C.
36-36--72 (Even)
T59
Addison Lambeth, Browns Summit, N.C.
34-38--72 (Even)
T59
Cameron Mackay, Bluffton, S.C.
33-39--72 (Even)
T59
Brent Hayes, Kinston, N.C.
38-34--72 (Even)
T79
Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
34-39--73 (+1)
T79
Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.
37-36--73 (+1)
T79
Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.
35-38--73 (+1)
T79
Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.
37-36--73 (+1)
T79
Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.
33-40--73 (+1)
T79
Jacob Hicks, Mebane, N.C.
35-38--73 (+1)
T79
Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.
35-38--73 (+1)
T79
John Freeman, Asheville, N.C.
35-38--73 (+1)
T79
Gerald Harrington, Nakina, N.C.
38-35--73 (+1)
T79
Jordan Griggs, Charlotte, N.C.
34-39--73 (+1)
T79
Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.
34-39--73 (+1)
T90
Jubal Early Jr, Charlotte, N.C.
38-36--74 (+2)
T90
Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.
35-39--74 (+2)
T90
Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C.
35-39--74 (+2)
T90
Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.
35-39--74 (+2)
T90
Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C.
35-39--74 (+2)
T90
Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C.
38-36--74 (+2)
T90
Brandon Twigg, Asheville, N.C.
37-37--74 (+2)
T90
John Pitt, Raleigh, N.C.
39-35--74 (+2)
T90
Aaron Walker, Charlotte, N.C.
37-37--74 (+2)
T90
Levi Kettelhut, Charlotte, N.C.
36-38--74 (+2)
T90
Taylor Ingle, Winnsboro, S.C.
37-37--74 (+2)
T90
Spencer Ramseur, Hickory , N.C.
36-38--74 (+2)
T102
Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
36-39--75 (+3)
T102
Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C.
37-38--75 (+3)
T102
Steve Sharpe, Greensboro, N.C.
37-38--75 (+3)
T102
Kevin McCallister, Oak Ridge , N.C.
39-36--75 (+3)
T102
Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C.
35-40--75 (+3)
T102
John O'Brien, Columbia, S.C.
34-41--75 (+3)
T102
Paul Tucker, Waxhaw, N.C.
36-39--75 (+3)
T102
Dwayne Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.
32-43--75 (+3)
T102
Jackson Spires, Fayetteville , N.C.
37-38--75 (+3)
T102
Grayson Bell, Piedmont, S.C.
38-37--75 (+3)
T102
Alex Scott, Raleigh, N.C.
39-36--75 (+3)
T102
Chad Cox, Charlotte, N.C.
37-38--75 (+3)
T102
Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.
37-38--75 (+3)
T102
Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
34-41--75 (+3)
T102
Charles Spry, Winston Salem, N.C.
37-38--75 (+3)
T102
Matthew Rogers, Huntersville, N.C.
36-39--75 (+3)
T102
Zachary Freeman, Angier, N.C.
39-36--75 (+3)
T102
Matthew Head, Greensboro, N.C.
39-36--75 (+3)
T102
Keaton Butler, Beaufort, S.C.
39-36--75 (+3)
T102
Jared Chinn, Fayetteville, N.C.
35-40--75 (+3)
T122
Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.
37-39--76 (+4)
T122
Dean Channell, Cary, N.C.
38-38--76 (+4)
T122
John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.
36-40--76 (+4)
T122
Doug Ramey, Greer, S.C.
36-40--76 (+4)
T122
Tyler Brown, Waxhaw, N.C.
38-38--76 (+4)
T122
Wick Andrews, Columbia, S.C.
39-37--76 (+4)
T122
Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
38-38--76 (+4)
T129
Bradley Helms, Winston-Salem, N.C.
36-41--77 (+5)
T129
Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.
40-37--77 (+5)
T129
Matthew Laydon, Charleston, S.C.
37-40--77 (+5)
T129
Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C.
37-40--77 (+5)
T129
Dylan Bedy, Charlotte, N.C.
38-39--77 (+5)
T134
Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C.
35-43--78 (+6)
T134
David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.
39-39--78 (+6)
T134
Brad Dawson, Mebane, N.C.
39-39--78 (+6)
T134
Jordan Smith, Summerfield, N.C.
38-40--78 (+6)
T134
Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C.
38-40--78 (+6)
T134
William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C.
37-41--78 (+6)
T134
David Monroe, Greenville, S.C.
40-38--78 (+6)
T134
Jake Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C.
37-41--78 (+6)
T142
Cary Phillips, Kershaw, S.C.
36-43--79 (+7)
T142
Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.
39-40--79 (+7)
T142
Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C.
39-40--79 (+7)
T142
Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C.
38-41--79 (+7)
T142
Brad Coleman, Jamestown, N.C.
36-43--79 (+7)
T147
David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.
37-43--80 (+8)
T147
John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.
40-40--80 (+8)
T149
Michael Wicker, Rougemont, N.C.
38-43--81 (+9)
T149
Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.
39-42--81 (+9)
T149
Francis McCahill IV, Fayetteville, N.C.
42-39--81 (+9)
T149
Scott Erikson, High Point, N.C.
38-43--81 (+9)
T149
Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.
38-43--81 (+9)
T149
David White, Kinston, N.C.
40-41--81 (+9)
155
Joshua Showfety, Greensboro, N.C.
38-44--82 (+10)
156
Luke Farley, Durham, N.C.
39-44--83 (+11)
157
Jesse Putnam II, Shelby, N.C.
44-46--90 (+18)
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.