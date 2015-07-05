1823 wins back-to-back Cape Fear Seven's Tournament

The 41st annual Cape Fear seven’s rugby tournament has come and gone.

This year 40 teams took part in the largest seven’s tournament on the East Coast.

In the Women’s division, Nova beat the Raleigh Vipers 26-19. For Nova they have now won seven of the past eight tournaments.

1823 out of Columbus, Ohio took home the men’s premier title for the second-straight year. 1823 beach Old Toe out of Charlotte 17-12 in overtime.

This was also the first year that Sunday’s championship games where streamed live online.

“I’ve read text messages from folks in Charlotte and Raleigh who liked the feed and who remarked on how smooth and strong the video signal was. “This could open a whole new avenue for the sevens” Funderburk said.

