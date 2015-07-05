Sharks run win streak to five games

Wilmington, NC-- The Wilmington Sharks (19-13, 5-1) sent ten batters to the plate in the eighth inning as they defeated the Wilson Tobs (12-19, 2-2) by a score of 7-5 on Sunday evening at Buck Hardee Field in Wilmington. The Sharks have won five consecutive games.

Wilmington scored one in the first on Alex Destino’s RBI single to score Brett Smith, who also singled. After the first, Wilmington could not piece together man hits, allowing Wilson to carry a 3-1 advantage into the seventh inning.

The Sharks came within one in the seventh. Brett Smith lead off the inning by being plucked for the second time on the evening, and the eighth time of the summer. He would steal second base and come around to score on Sam Foy’s RBI single into right field.

Andrew Locklear earned the victory by tossing 2.1 innings in relief, allowing a single hit while striking out five of the eight Wilson batters he’d face. Sharks starter Alex Hamilton went 5.2 innings, allowed three runs on six hits, striking out four while walking four.

It wasn’t until the eighth inning that the Sharks would take the lead and never look back. Kyle Nowlin and Jose Hernandez singled in the inning to run Wilson starter Mason Keen from the ballgame. A wild pitch would bring in Nowlin and move Rotola up to second, who was pinch running for Hernandez.

Bialkowski walked to load the bases for Matt Meeder, who hit one on the ground to third base. The speedy Rotola would beat the throw to the plate to score. Then, Brett Smith knocked his second infield single of the night to load the bases for Andy Austin. Austin knocked one to left-center to bring in two more runs and put the Sharks on top. Smith would later score on an error on Wilson’s third baseman - it would be the third time Smith would cross the plate on the night.

Matt Vogel, in to close out the game for the Sharks, ran into some trouble. He walked the bases loaded before Andrew Webster knocked one to center field to score two runs. These would be the first runners to score on Vogel’s watch. The Sharks were able to hold on, winning 7-5.