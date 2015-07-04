Sharks win streak hits four after beating SwampDogs 4-2

Wilmington Sharks Press Release

Wilmington, NC-- The Wilmington Sharks (18-13, 4-1) topped the Fayetteville SwampDogs (13-19, 1-4) by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night at the Shark Tank. The Sharks are now 7-0 against their rivals in the CPL East.

The first few innings came and went without any runs coming across, thanks in large part to a great play in the third inning. With a runner on second base, Michael Deese singled into center field. Brett Smith scooped the ball on the fly, and gunned Jimmy Faul out at the plate to keep the game scoreless.

It was the Sharks who drew blood first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Matt Whatley doubled to left center. Alex Destino’s single put Sharks on the corners. Kyle Nowlin’s single up the middle allowed Whatley to score easily, putting the Sharks on top.

Wilmington’s lead was short lived, as Fayetteville picked up two runs in the fifth off Sharks starting pitcher John Parke. The SwampDogs took the lead on one hit, one error, using two walks and one hit batsmen to their advantage. Parke shoulders a no decision Saturday after 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while walking three and striking out just as many.

Just a short inning later, the Sharks would find themselves back on top. Sam Foy’s single in the sixth ran Trey Hayes out of the ballgame. Alex Destino hit one to the first baseman, who fired a throw into the back of Sam Foy. Gavin Stupienski was intentionally walked to keep the force alive. Andy Austin, the newest Wilmington Shark, singled sharply up the middle to bring in two runs, collecting his first hit and an RBI.

Wilmington added insurance in the seventh on Alex Destino’s RBI double to the gap in left center field.

Parke was relieved by Kevin Boswick, Mike Castellani, and Matt Vogel. Boswick earned the win, pitching the sixth and seventh innings. Castellani faced the minimum in the eith, striking out one. Additionally, Matt Vogel picked up his fourth save of the year.