WCA's Sarah Funderburg wins Coastal Plains Junior

Greenville, NC-Blake Taylor of Atkinson, NC and Sarah Funderburg of Wilmington, NC successfully defended their respective titles at this year TYGA Coastal Plains Junior. Taylor a rising senior in high school shot rounds of 70-69 to win the Boys’ Overall championship. Funderburg fired rounds of 71-69 to win the Girls’ Overall Championship.
Girls 15-18 (5683 yards, par 72, 71.4/120)
Place
Name
Score
1
Sarah Funderburg, Wilmington, NC
71-69--140
2
LeAnn Domitrovits, Newport, NC
73-75--148
3
Marisa Daquil-Kawabe, Fayetteville, NC
76-77--153
4
Amy Wooten, Clinton, NC
79-75--154
5
Leah Hobgood, Macclesfield, NC
78-89--167
6
Jenna Smith, Winterville, NC
87-85--172
7
Kayla Ricks, Elm City, NC
85-WD--WD
Girls 11-12 (5124 yards, par 72, 68.3/114)
Place
Name
Score
1
Ally Buchanan, Athens, GA
85-85--170
2
Grayson Warren, Washington, NC
98-94--192
Boys 17-18 (6673 yards, par 72, 71.1/123)
Place
Name
Score
1
Blake Taylor, Atkinson, NC
70-69--139
2
Brett McLamb, Coats, NC
70-70--140
3
Cole Jordan, Winterville, NC
70-73--143
T4
Kevin Carlock, Greensboro, NC
72-72--144
T4
Thomas Mayes III, Greensboro, NC
74-70--144
6
Ryan Fitzgerald, Waxhaw, NC
72-73--145
7
Joey Funderburg, Wilmington, NC
72-74--146
8
Logan Zimarino, Cape Carteret, NC
74-73--147
T9
Michael McMahon, Raleigh, NC
74-74--148
T9
Wes Simmons, Kinston, NC
72-76--148
T11
John David Morton, Wilson, NC
76-75--151
T11
Will Lineberry, Winterville, NC
77-74--151
T13
Grant Brongo, Holly Ridge, NC
75-77--152
T13
Trey Goodson, Jacksonville, NC
79-73--152
15
Joshua Spears, Emerald Isle, NC
76-77--153
16
Logan Vick, Sims, NC
80-77--157
17
Nicholas Routhier, Clayton , NC
77-81--158
18
Joshua Faulkner, Winterville, NC
78-82--160
19
Nicholas Page, Dunn, NC
80-83--163
20
West Baldwin, Greenville , NC
91-75--166
21
Tucker Mooring, Bath, NC
85-83--168
22
Travis Fletcher, Belhaven, NC
86-83--169
23
Colin Smith, Greenville, NC
92-92--184
Boys 15-16 (6673 yards, par 72, 71.1/123)
Place
Name
Score
1
Patrick Carlin, Raleigh, NC
73-69--142
2
Chris Ford, Matthews, NC
69-75--144
3
Nicholas Loy, Greenville, NC
74-72--146
4
Jimbo Stanley, Raleigh, NC
75-72--147
5
Jackson Stanley, Greenville, NC
76-73--149
6
Christopher Queen, Salisbury, NC
74-76--150
7
Avery Papalia, Kernersville, NC
75-76--151
T8
Nic Brown, Winterville, NC
75-77--152
T8
Peter Hinnant, Winston-Salem, NC
76-76--152
T10
Bryson Boyette, Wilson, NC
73-80--153
T10
Noah Kallam, Clayton, Nc
74-79--153
12
Wesley Bryant, Nakina, NC
82-72--154
T13
Adam Parrish, Mount Ulla , NC
83-73--156
T13
Ben Rollins, Salisbury, NC
78-78--156
T15
Bryce Jones, Goldsboro, NC
77-80--157
T15
Tyler Spencer, Greenville, NC
76-81--157
17
Joseph Cook, Rocky Mount, NC
74-84--158
18
Nicholas Holanek, Cary, NC
81-80--161
T19
Blaine Rowe, New Bern, NC
81-82--163
T19
Candler Matthews, Wilson, NC
82-81--163
T21
James Wiley, Raleigh, NC
84-82--166
T21
Zach Hill, Murfreesboro, NC
86-80--166
23
Justin Miller, Wendell, NC
87-82--169
24
Thomas Hill, Wilmington , NC
83-88--171
25
Parker Eason, Greenville, NC
88-86--174
26
Lane Dupree, Greenville, NC
91-95--186
27
Jonas Hillyard, Wake Forest, NC
99-88--187
28
Zachary Heath, Winterville, NC
94-97--191
29
Brady Stafford, Swansboro, NC
123-111--234
Boys 13-14 (6189 yards, par 72, 68.9/119)
Place
Name
Score
1
Chris Kim, Cary, NC
72-66--138
2
Brady Hooks, Clayton, NC
72-69--141
3
Alex Huml, Cary, NC
74-68--142
4
Britt Stroud, Raleigh, NC
71-73--144
5
Will Hawley, Raleigh, NC
73-74--147
6
Jack Marcotte, Apex, NC
77-71--148
7
Austin White, Cary, NC
74-76--150
8
James Talton, Raleigh, NC
78-80--158
9
Ethan Hall, Morehead City, NC
78-82--160
10
James Carlin, Raleigh, NC
81-80--161
11
Joseph White, Windsor, NC
79-83--162
T12
Clay Stanley, Greenville, NC
86-78--164
T12
David Langley, Winterville, NC
81-83--164
T12
Joseph Bishop, Greenville, NC
85-79--164
15
Smith Brewer, Raleigh, NC
88-82--170
16
Drew Oliver, Wilson, NC
85-86--171
17
Cole Whitford, Raleigh, NC
87-86--173
18
Alexander Conway, Raleigh, NC
87-90--177
19
David Wiley, Raleigh, NC
90-89--179
20
Jackson Crocker, Kinston, NC
83-99--182
Boys 11-12 (5685 yards, par 72, 66.4/111)
Place
Name
Score
T1
Andrew Gallagher, Grimesland, NC
77-81--158
T1
Blake Hess, Greenville, NC
76-82--158
T1
Matthew Richardson, Ayden, NC
80-78--158
4
Simon Owens, Tarboro, NC
79-83--162
5
William Lawrence, Washington, DC
84-81--165
6
Chilton Price, Winterville, NC
85-83--168
7
Colby J Tant, Chocowinity, NC
85-87--172
8
Hank Warren, Greenville, NC
88-103--191
9
Hayes Mahoney, Greenville, NC
103-94--197
10
Lance Styons, Jamesville, NC
99-100--199
11
Ethan Jones, Jamesville, NC
107-113--220
Boys 6-10 (Modified Stableford Scoring)
Place
Name
Score
1
Tyler Jones, Jacksonville, NC
39-39--77
2
Will Guidry, Winterville, NC
32-36--68
3
Henry Lawrence, Washington, DC
31-30--61
4
Sawyer Chamblee, Ahoskie, NC
24-29--53
