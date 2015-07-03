WCA's Sarah Funderburg wins Coastal Plains Junior

Greenville, NC-Blake Taylor of Atkinson, NC and Sarah Funderburg of Wilmington, NC successfully defended their respective titles at this year TYGA Coastal Plains Junior. Taylor a rising senior in high school shot rounds of 70-69 to win the Boys’ Overall championship. Funderburg fired rounds of 71-69 to win the Girls’ Overall Championship.

Girls 15-18 (5683 yards, par 72, 71.4/120)

Place

Name

Score

1

Sarah Funderburg, Wilmington, NC

71-69--140

2

LeAnn Domitrovits, Newport, NC

73-75--148

3

Marisa Daquil-Kawabe, Fayetteville, NC

76-77--153

4

Amy Wooten, Clinton, NC

79-75--154

5

Leah Hobgood, Macclesfield, NC

78-89--167

6

Jenna Smith, Winterville, NC

87-85--172

7

Kayla Ricks, Elm City, NC

85-WD--WD

Girls 11-12 (5124 yards, par 72, 68.3/114)

Place

Name

Score

1

Ally Buchanan, Athens, GA

85-85--170

2

Grayson Warren, Washington, NC

98-94--192

Boys 17-18 (6673 yards, par 72, 71.1/123)

Place

Name

Score

1

Blake Taylor, Atkinson, NC

70-69--139

2

Brett McLamb, Coats, NC

70-70--140

3

Cole Jordan, Winterville, NC

70-73--143

T4

Kevin Carlock, Greensboro, NC

72-72--144

T4

Thomas Mayes III, Greensboro, NC

74-70--144

6

Ryan Fitzgerald, Waxhaw, NC

72-73--145

7

Joey Funderburg, Wilmington, NC

72-74--146

8

Logan Zimarino, Cape Carteret, NC

74-73--147

T9

Michael McMahon, Raleigh, NC

74-74--148

T9

Wes Simmons, Kinston, NC

72-76--148

T11

John David Morton, Wilson, NC

76-75--151

T11

Will Lineberry, Winterville, NC

77-74--151

T13

Grant Brongo, Holly Ridge, NC

75-77--152

T13

Trey Goodson, Jacksonville, NC

79-73--152

15

Joshua Spears, Emerald Isle, NC

76-77--153

16

Logan Vick, Sims, NC

80-77--157

17

Nicholas Routhier, Clayton , NC

77-81--158

18

Joshua Faulkner, Winterville, NC

78-82--160

19

Nicholas Page, Dunn, NC

80-83--163

20

West Baldwin, Greenville , NC

91-75--166

21

Tucker Mooring, Bath, NC

85-83--168

22

Travis Fletcher, Belhaven, NC

86-83--169

23

Colin Smith, Greenville, NC

92-92--184

Boys 15-16 (6673 yards, par 72, 71.1/123)

Place

Name

Score

1

Patrick Carlin, Raleigh, NC

73-69--142

2

Chris Ford, Matthews, NC

69-75--144

3

Nicholas Loy, Greenville, NC

74-72--146

4

Jimbo Stanley, Raleigh, NC

75-72--147

5

Jackson Stanley, Greenville, NC

76-73--149

6

Christopher Queen, Salisbury, NC

74-76--150

7

Avery Papalia, Kernersville, NC

75-76--151

T8

Nic Brown, Winterville, NC

75-77--152

T8

Peter Hinnant, Winston-Salem, NC

76-76--152

T10

Bryson Boyette, Wilson, NC

73-80--153

T10

Noah Kallam, Clayton, Nc

74-79--153

12

Wesley Bryant, Nakina, NC

82-72--154

T13

Adam Parrish, Mount Ulla , NC

83-73--156

T13

Ben Rollins, Salisbury, NC

78-78--156

T15

Bryce Jones, Goldsboro, NC

77-80--157

T15

Tyler Spencer, Greenville, NC

76-81--157

17

Joseph Cook, Rocky Mount, NC

74-84--158

18

Nicholas Holanek, Cary, NC

81-80--161

T19

Blaine Rowe, New Bern, NC

81-82--163

T19

Candler Matthews, Wilson, NC

82-81--163

T21

James Wiley, Raleigh, NC

84-82--166

T21

Zach Hill, Murfreesboro, NC

86-80--166

23

Justin Miller, Wendell, NC

87-82--169

24

Thomas Hill, Wilmington , NC

83-88--171

25

Parker Eason, Greenville, NC

88-86--174

26

Lane Dupree, Greenville, NC

91-95--186

27

Jonas Hillyard, Wake Forest, NC

99-88--187

28

Zachary Heath, Winterville, NC

94-97--191

29

Brady Stafford, Swansboro, NC

123-111--234

Boys 13-14 (6189 yards, par 72, 68.9/119)

Place

Name

Score

1

Chris Kim, Cary, NC

72-66--138

2

Brady Hooks, Clayton, NC

72-69--141

3

Alex Huml, Cary, NC

74-68--142

4

Britt Stroud, Raleigh, NC

71-73--144

5

Will Hawley, Raleigh, NC

73-74--147

6

Jack Marcotte, Apex, NC

77-71--148

7

Austin White, Cary, NC

74-76--150

8

James Talton, Raleigh, NC

78-80--158

9

Ethan Hall, Morehead City, NC

78-82--160

10

James Carlin, Raleigh, NC

81-80--161

11

Joseph White, Windsor, NC

79-83--162

T12

Clay Stanley, Greenville, NC

86-78--164

T12

David Langley, Winterville, NC

81-83--164

T12

Joseph Bishop, Greenville, NC

85-79--164

15

Smith Brewer, Raleigh, NC

88-82--170

16

Drew Oliver, Wilson, NC

85-86--171

17

Cole Whitford, Raleigh, NC

87-86--173

18

Alexander Conway, Raleigh, NC

87-90--177

19

David Wiley, Raleigh, NC

90-89--179

20

Jackson Crocker, Kinston, NC

83-99--182

Boys 11-12 (5685 yards, par 72, 66.4/111)

Place

Name

Score

T1

Andrew Gallagher, Grimesland, NC

77-81--158

T1

Blake Hess, Greenville, NC

76-82--158

T1

Matthew Richardson, Ayden, NC

80-78--158

4

Simon Owens, Tarboro, NC

79-83--162

5

William Lawrence, Washington, DC

84-81--165

6

Chilton Price, Winterville, NC

85-83--168

7

Colby J Tant, Chocowinity, NC

85-87--172

8

Hank Warren, Greenville, NC

88-103--191

9

Hayes Mahoney, Greenville, NC

103-94--197

10

Lance Styons, Jamesville, NC

99-100--199

11

Ethan Jones, Jamesville, NC

107-113--220

Boys 6-10 (Modified Stableford Scoring)

Place

Name

Score

1

Tyler Jones, Jacksonville, NC

39-39--77

2

Will Guidry, Winterville, NC

32-36--68

3

Henry Lawrence, Washington, DC

31-30--61

4

Sawyer Chamblee, Ahoskie, NC

24-29--53