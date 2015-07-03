Laney's Jeff Ferrell called up by Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have called up former Laney High School baseball standout pitcher Jeff Ferrell.

Ferrell, who was drafted by Detroit in the 26th round of the 2010 MLB draft after one season at Pitt Community College, and will pitch out of bullpen for the Tigers.

Ferrell gets the call up after just one appearance with Triple-A Toledo. While at Double-A Erie the 24-year-old posted a 1.67 ERA in 17 appearances and had 15 saves.

