Sharks beat RedWolves 2-1 in 10 innings

Wilmington Sharks Press Release

Wilmington, NC-- In front of the largest crowd of the summer, the Wilmington Sharks (16-13) defeated the Florence RedWolves (16-13) by a score of 3-2 in extra innings. Matt Whatley’s deep fly ball to center field scored the winning run in the tenth.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Andrew Locklear reached base on a walk. Brett Smith’s double moved Locklear up to third for Sam Foy, who doubled to right field to score them both.

Florence chipped away, picking up runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Connor Johnstone went 5 2/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits, while striking out four and walking two. Mike Castellani, who pitched the ninth and tenth innings, was credited with the win while striking out four batters.

As the fans were waiting for the postgame fireworks, the Sharks set some off on the field in the tenth. Jose Hernandez singled to lead off the inning and Sharks pitcher Cody Tyler was inserted to pinch run. Kyle Nowlin’s double moved Tyler up to third base with nobody out. Florence issued an intentional walk to Alex Destino to keep the force alive - but it wouldn’t matter.

Matt Whatley drove one deep to center field, allowing Tyler to tag up and slide in safely, giving Wilmington their first win over an opponent from the CPL West Division. Brett Smith had three hits Thursday night, while Whatley added two of his own.

The Sharks travel to Morehead City to take on the Marlins Friday night before returning home to host the Fayetteville SwampDogs on July 4th. For tickets, call 910-343-5621 or email tickets@wilmingtonsharks.com.