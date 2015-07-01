Wilmington and St. Louis play to scoreless draw

Wilmington, N.C. – Wilmington Hammerheads FC added another draw to its season record on Wednesday night as it played to a scoreless tie against Saint Louis FC at Legion Stadium. Both Wilmington and Saint Louis now have a total of six draws this season.

Saint Louis FC started off strong with Oskar Ciesiulka taking shot opportunities only five minutes into the first half, keeping Hammerheads goalkeeper Andre Rawls on his toes as the shot pushed wide of the post. Paul Nicholson retaliated for Wilmington minutes later making a run into the penalty area and taking a hard shot before defenders Sam Fink and Chad Vandegriffe closed in.

Saint Louis was close to taking the lead toward the end of the first half following a sequence of shots stemming from a free kick by Ciesiulka a few yards outside of the penalty box. Kingsley Bryce made the first attempt with a header that was deflected by Rawls, followed by Jermie Lynch who gained control after the shuffle in the box for a shot that banked off the crossbar.

Making his home debut with the Hammerheads during the match, Qudus Lawal subbed in for Sunny Jane early in the second half and was quick to put up a header attempt on goal from a corner kick set by Corben Bone. Bone in turn found space after a recycled corner and stuck a powerful shot on frame, but it was not enough to breach goalkeeper Alec Kann.

Christian Bassogog made a series of plays for the Hammerheads during Wednesday’s match to set up his fellow teammates for shots on goal. With numerous occasions to take the lead throughout the second half, Wilmington struggled to find the positioning in front of the net to make contact.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the match, Bone fed a pass out wide to Bassogog for the chance to relay the ball back into the middle of the approaching offense, but no one could gain a touch for the shot. Bassogog repeated the cross moments later in stoppage time during the Hammerheads’ next possession, but still couldn’t find the feet of his attacking players.

Saint Louis FC is now 3-5-6 on the season and Wilmington moves to 2-8-6.