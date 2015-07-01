Keith Rendleman on Hornets Summer League roster

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Former UNCW men's basketball star Keith Rendleman is one of 14 players on the Charlotte Hornets roster as the NBA team opens mini-camp in preparation for the upcoming Southwest Airlines Orlando Pro Summer League.



Rendleman, 24, has spent the last two seasons playing in Korea and Switzerland following an outstanding four-year career with the Seahawks. He was a two-time First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection at UNCW and ranks first in rebounding (1,055), fourth in scoring (1,516), third in blocked shots (132) and fifth in steals (140) on the career charts.



The Hornets are set to hold their three-day mini-camp at the Novant Health Training Center inside Time Warner Cable Arena on Wednesday through Friday, July 1-3, before departing for Orlando.



"I'll probably go to bed early tonight," Rendleman chuckled from his hotel room in Charlotte. "I'm not sure I'm going to get any sleep." The 6-8, 220-pound forward spent Tuesday with other summer roster invitees undergoing physicals and getting to know each other.



"We're all from different places, and we hung out and got to know each other. I'm just going to go out and try to outwork everyone by hustling, running the floor, getting out on the fast break and creating my own shot. There are 14 of us, so I'm happy to have the chance to compete for playing time."



Rendleman, who was coached at UNCW by current Charlotte Hornets scout Buzz Peterson, had a brief tryout for the then-Charlotte Bobcats two years ago before taking his game to Korea. A workhorse inside for the Seahawks, Rendleman recorded 42 career double-doubles, second only to all-time great Brian Rowsom (50).



Following the mini-camp in Charlotte, the Hornets begin their Southwest Airlines Orlando Pro Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 4, against Oklahoma City at 3 p.m. Charlotte will also play Memphis (Sunday, July 5, at 3 p.m.), Brooklyn (Tuesday, July 7, at 3 p.m.) and Orlando - White (Wednesday, July 8, at 1 p.m.). The Hornets' fifth game will be on Friday, July 10, against an opponent to be determined by the standings after the first four games.

Each team is scheduled to play five games over the seven-day event, with the championship played on the final day of the league.



Among the players on the Charlotte roster are 2015 first-round draft pick Frank Kaminsky of Wisconsin, 2014 first-round pick PJ Hairston (North Carolina) and two-year NBA veteran Troy Daniels (VCU). Associate Head Coach Patrick Ewing will serve as head coach of the team's summer league squad for the second straight year.



Rendleman is one of 11 rookies on the list, which features Kaminsky, Daniels, Hairston, Justin Burrell (St. John's), Justin Cobbs (California), Aaron Craft (Ohio State), Aaron Harrison (Kentucky), Kevin Murphy (Tennessee Tech), Brian Qvale (Montana), LaQuinton Ross (Ohio State), Ralston Turner (N.C. State), Jonathan Wallace (Georgetown), Alan Williams (UC Santa Barbara)



NBA TV will televise the Southwest Airlines Orlando Pro Summer League games. Fans will also be able to watch every game live on NBA.com and on the NBA Game Time app.