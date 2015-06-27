Hamilton leads TFC past Hammerheads 1-0

USL Press Release

TORONTO - A lone goal from Jordan Hamilton was enough to give Toronto FC II a 1-0 victory over Wilmington Hammerheads FC at BMO Field on Saturday.

It's no secret that TFC II's offense has struggled over the last few matches. Toronto FC II's last goal prior to this game came in a 2-1 win against St. Louis FC back on May 14th.

In stoppage time of the first half, Hamilton was sent in alone and had a shot deflected out for a corner by Wilmington Hammerheads FC goalkeeper Andre Rawls. On the ensuing corner kick, Hamilton beat his defender to the near post and was able to flick the cross on target and beat Rawls.

Hamilton's goal was his second of the season and he admittedly was a relieved to score on Saturday.

“I went into a bit of a goalless drought but I think my time with the first team training with that level helped a lot,” said Hamilton following the victory.

An accidental hand ball called against TFC II right back Wesley Charpie gave Wilmington an opportunity to tie the game in the 76th minute. TFC II goalkeeper Quillan Roberts read the penalty perfectly, however, as he dove low to his right to get a hand on the ball and preserve the TFC II lead.

It was a wet and windy day at BMO Field on Saturday and the playing conditions were not ideal for either side. Both teams struggled for most parts of the game to maintain control of the ball.

“It's fun playing in the rain but it's not fun playing in a rainstorm,” said Hamilton. “It was really tough and really gritty but you just have to outwork the other team.”

TFC II head coach Jason Bent was pretty blunt when asked about the playing conditions.

“The weather was horrific. These conditions are extremely difficult for players to play in,” he told media following the match.