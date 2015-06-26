Sharks use 10 runs 6th to beat Holly Springs 15-6

Wilmington, NC-- The Wilmington Sharks (13-12) scored their most runs in the season as they took down the Holly Springs Salamanders (12-14) by a score of 15-6 on Friday night at the Shark Tank, notching sixteen hits as a team - another season high.

John Parke (3-1) earned the victory, allowing two runs in five innings on five hits, walking six batters along the way.

With a 2-0 advantage, Holly Springs starting pitcher Brett Daniels was cruising along through the first four innings by holding the Sharks scoreless despite allowing five hits. Daniels would go on to take the loss Friday night after pitching five innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, walking two and striking out one.

Wilmington took the lead in the fifth kick-started by a single by Alex Raburn. Joe Bialkowski would beat the throw on a sacrifice bunt attempt, allowing Raburn to advance to third on an errant throw. Nick Rotola walked to load the bases, allowing Sam Foy to knock one to center field to collect an RBI and put the Sharks on the board. Alex Destino's single up the middle would bring across two more runs. Destino finished play 3-4 with 4 RBIs.

The wheels fell off for Holly Springs in the fifth, as it took four Salamanders pitchers to get out of the inning where Wilmington would plate ten runs and open the game wide open. Two hits by Jose Hernandez and Nick Rotola as well as hits by Gavin Stupienski and Alex Destino were supported by walks by Joe Bialkowski and Kyle Nowlin, while Alex Raburn was plucked by two pitches in the inning.

Holly Springs would claw back, bringing three runs across in the seventh and another in the eighth, but they were never really within striking distance.

Nick Rotola, Alex Destino, and Jose Hernandez each had three hits Friday night while Gavin Stupeinski had two hits.