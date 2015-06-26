Cape Fear Flyers Track and Field taking off

The Cape Fear Flyers track and field club is taking off; in just their first-year the team has 70 kids taking part.

The Flyers have 23 coaches with different expertise. This allows the kids to learn and participate in events like the javelin, and the steeple chase.

“That is one of the cool things that the amount of different activities kids can do. There is going to be something for every kid regardless for how fast they can run,” said Ashley Cross County Coach Shawn McKee.

He says getting faster isn't the only benefit; runners learn discipline along with other things.

“It's teaching them to set goals and to go after them. Put a goal out attack it and go after it to achieve it. It's also about keeping them active and fit for an hour and a half two days a week," McKee explained.

This weekend was a big one for the Cape Fear Flyers. The team was in Greensboro taking part in the North Carolina Junior Olympics Championships. The top eight individuals and relay teams in each event of each age division from this weekend move on to the USA-Track and Field Region 3 Championships in Virginia in July.

Here are the results from the track meet:

Qualifiers for Regionals

3000

Paxton Chitty 7th

Zachary Knott 4th

Luke Ward 8th

Owen Thorndike 8th

Hunter Browe 6th

Thomas Avery 8th

Chris Avery 8th

Shot

Russell Corbett 4th

Carter Grace 5th

Hannah Grace 3rd

Ava Toppin 4th

Discus

Ava Toppin 1st

Mini Turbo Javelin

Ava Toppin 7th

Holly McKee 8th

Javelin

Nash Best 2nd

Steeple Chase

Hunter Browe 4th

Thomas Avery 5th

Triathlon

Carter Grace 4th

800 Meter

Sarah Martin 6th

Taj Monroe 6th

Hammer

Russell Corbett

4x800 relay

17-18 Boys

1500

Hannah Grace 3rd

Sarah Martin 6th

Elle Sawyer 7th

Zachary Knott 5th

4x400 relay

9-10 girls: Elle, Aspen, Maris, Holly 4th

13-14 boys: Luke, Dwight, Seth, Spencer 4th

