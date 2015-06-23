Sharks take two from Swampdogs

Wilmington Sharks Press Release

Wilmington, NC -- For the first time since June 12th, 2010, the Wilmington Sharks (11-11) have swept a double-header after defeating the Fayetteville SwampDogs (9-12) by scores of 7-1 in the first game and 7-3 in the finale.

Jae Roberts and Matt Whatley led the way for the Sharks in the first game. Roberts provided a 1-3 performance including 3 RBIs, scoring twice on his own, while Whatley was the only Shark to have a multi-hit game in the premiere contest, going 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

Caleb Johnson went six of seven innings for the victory, relenting one run on four hits, striking out three and walking none. After allowing hits to the first three of four batters, Johnson settled in and retired the next 17 Fayetteville batters.

In the second game, Fayetteville carried a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the second inning where Kyle Nowlin single would begin the frame. Alex Destino's double down the right-field line scored Nowlin from first while Destino was hosed by KiJana Madden at third trying to stretch his double into a triple. Jose Hernandez tested Madden's arm again as he raced to third on a ball to the same corner, but this time the Sharks prevailed. Hernandez was driven in on an RBI single by Joe Bialkowski.

The Sharks never looked back, tacking on two in the fourth on Hernandez's second hit of the night and an RBI sac-fly by Corey Herndon and an RBI walk issued to Nick Rotola.

Rotola would extend his hitting streak to fourteen games with an RBI single in the 6th, while the Sharks would go on to score three other runs to extend their lead to 7-3.

Fayetteville loaded the bases on Sharks closer Matt Vogel, and the SwampDogs could tie the score with one swing. Vogel worked his way around and ended the threat to end the game.