Laney High School unveils refurbished Gymnasium

After weeks of work a refurbished Michael J. Jordan Gymnasium was unveiled during the opening ceremonies of the 4th Annual Fred Lynch Invitational Tournament.

All of the work done and paid for by Jordan Brand, as part of the companies 30 university celebration. Jordan Brand repainted, put in new lights, and Michael Jordon photos to give the gym a new modern look.

“It has been a lot of work, but it's something that we are very excited about. I have a great staff that has helped me do it, and the relationship with Jordan Brand has made it better. But it's just taken this tournament to the next level” said Laney Head Basketball coach Nathan Faulk.

Jordan Brand wasn't finished, the opening ceremonies where emceed by rapper and actor Bow Wow, who had three special guest. NBA players and Jordan Brand Athletes Cody Zeller, Bismack Biyombo, and Greg Monroe interacted with those in attendance.

For Cody Zeller, who just finished his second season with the Charlotte Hornets, being at Laney brought him back in time. "It's always fun to come back to these high schools. It always brings back high school memories to me."

Jordan Brand also making the teams and players taking part in the tournament feel like the pros. Every player wore a pair of the newest Jordan Brand sneakers while play. After the games players were able to enjoy the players lounge. They could sit back play video games, and even get a haircut.

"It was a great experience, it was free so, and they are professional barbers, it was great to come out and get that" said Laney basketball player Michael McLaurn

The Fred Lynch Invitation Tournament runs through Wednesday

