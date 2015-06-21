Morehead City beats Sharks 7-3

Wilmington Sharks Press Release

Sam Foy did all he could to give the Wilmington Sharks a boost, but it wasn't enough to get past the Morehead City Marlins, as the Sharks lost 7-3 at Big Rock Stadium on Father's Day. Foy led Wilmington's offensive threat, as he got on base three times in the game. He singled in the fourth inning and doubled in the sixth inning - his two hits were a part of five Sharks hits on the night.

Colton Hathcock recorded the win for the Morehead City Marlins. He allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six, walked six and surrendered four hits.

Offensively, the Marlins were sparked by Chris Campbell and Keshawn D'Orso, who each hit two run home runs.

Cody Tyler ended up on the wrong side of the pitching decision, charged with the loss. He lasted five innings, walked five, struck out four, and allowed five runs.

In the top of the first, Wilmington grabbed the early lead, 1-0. The Sharks attack began with a single from Nick Rotola. A stolen base then moved Rotola from first to second, a passed ball moved him to third, and another would allow him to score. Rotola's single in the first extends his hitting streak to twelve games.

The Morehead City Marlins scored one run in each the first and third inning, and then followed it up with one more in the fifth before Tyler was removed from the mound and replaced by Andrew Locklear. Locklear would pitch the remaining three innings, recording seven strikeouts in the process.

One run in the top of the sixth helped Wilmington Sharks close its deficit to 5-3. A passed ball triggered Wilmington Sharks' comeback. The Wilmington Sharks threat came to an end when Grant Gavin finally got Rotola to strike out. Gavin struck out six Sharks in 2 1/3 innings, while the Sharks would go on to strike out thirteen times as a team on Sunday evening, one shy of a season high.

Wilmington will regroup and host the Fayetteville SwampDogs on Monday for a double-header, with the first game beginning at 6:05pm at Buck Hardee Field.