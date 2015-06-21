Carter Jenkins wins 55th North Carolina Amateur Championship

Final results of the 55th North Carolina Amateur Championship hosted by The Country Club of Landfall (Nicklaus Course) in Wilmington on Sunday, June 21, 2015 (6930 yards, Par 36-36—72, Rating: 74.3/142). For this championship the Ocean course is played as the front nine and the Marsh nine is the back nine.
Under hot, sunny conditions at The Country Club of Landfall, Carter Jenkins of Raleigh overcame a three-stroke deficit to capture the 55th North Carolina Amateur Championship - his seventh overall CGA victory.
"This win means a lot to me," said Jenkins, a 19-year-old rising junior at UNC Chapel Hill. "It is a CGA championship I had not won."
Jenkins is the two-time defending Carolinas Amateur champion. He is believed to be the only golfer to hold both the Carolinas Amateur and NC Amateur titles at the same time.
Playing in his first CGA championship, 25-year-old Justin Tereshko of Greensboro held the lead entering the final round after posting the low round of the tournament, six-under-par 66, on Saturday. In second place two strokes behind was Wesley Conover of Holly Springs, a rising senior at East Carolina University.
With a three-stroke mountain to climb, Jenkins began firing at the flag. On the first hole, a 534 yard par-5, he knocked his second shot within 10 feet of the flag then converted the eagle putt. Tereshko birdied the hole, but his lead over Jenkins was already one less.
In the middle of the round, Tereshko was up-and-down with two birdies and two bogeys. Jenkins played the same stretch of holes one-under to get within one stroke. On the par-3 11th, Tereshko bogeyed, tying the two players at the top. Jenkins would return the favor just two holes later, bogeying the par-4 13th after missing the green short with his approach.
Pars by both Tereshko and Jenkins on holes 14-16 set up an exciting finish. Leading by one on the 505 yard par-5 17th, Tereshko pulled his drive left behind trees and had to pitch back into the fairway. As he did on the first hole, Jenkins reached the par-5 green with his second shot. A converted thirty foot eagle putt and a missed birdie putt by Tereshko gave Jenkins the lead he had been battling all day to claim.
With the roles reversed, it was now Tereshko's turn to shoot for the flag on the par-4 18th. Both players hit approach shots within ten feet of the final hole. Putting first, leading by one stroke, Jenkins had a chance to make his birdie putt to seal the championship. He missed, opening the door for Tereshko. With a downhill, sliding putt, Tereshko missed left, dropping his head in disappointment.
With the championship won, on Father's Day, Jenkins embraced his father, Bob, who caddied for him in the final round. “My dad influenced me a lot. When he was young, he played golf very well,” Jenkins said. “He always pushed me to make myself better.” Jenkins next looks to defend his Carolinas Amateur title at Greensboro Country Club (Farm course) July 9-12.
The low score of the day was posted by Jake McGlone of Charlotte. The rising junior at UNC Greensboro made eight final round birdies for a 5-under 67 to climb into 13th place at three-over 291.
Defending champion Josh Martin, 18, of Pinehurst finished in 16th at six-over 294 after a final round two-over 74.
The North Carolina Amateur Championship is 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 60 scores and ties. Entry is open to any male golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 18, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has a current USGA Handicap Index® at a member club that does not exceed 5.4.
55th North Carolina Amateur Championship
Country Club of Landfall (Nicklaus)
Final Results
Place
Competitor
Score
1
Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.
68-70-71-68--277 (-11)
$750.00
2
Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.
69-71-66-72--278 (-10)
$500.00
3
Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.
68-73-69-69--279 (-9)
$450.00
T4
Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.
70-71-70-70--281 (-7)
$375.00
T4
Wesley Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.
70-67-71-73--281 (-7)
$375.00
6
David Germann, Clayton, N.C.
68-75-69-70--282 (-6)
$300.00
7
David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.
68-70-72-73--283 (-5)
$275.00
8
Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.
72-70-71-71--284 (-4)
$250.00
9
Patrick Cover, Huntersville, N.C.
72-71-75-70--288 (Even)
$225.00
T10
Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.
75-73-70-71--289 (+1)
$195.00
T10
William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.
73-72-73-71--289 (+1)
$195.00
12
Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.
73-73-71-73--290 (+2)
$180.00
13
Jake McGlone, Charlotte, N.C.
76-74-74-67--291 (+3)
$170.00
14
Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.
73-70-76-73--292 (+4)
$160.00
15
Tim Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.
76-73-72-72--293 (+5)
$150.00
16
Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
70-74-76-74--294 (+6)
$145.00
T17
Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.
72-70-77-76--295 (+7)
$132.50
T17
Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.
72-73-76-74--295 (+7)
$132.50
T17
David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.
76-72-75-72--295 (+7)
$132.50
T17
Caleb Keck, Reidsville, N.C.
76-76-73-70--295 (+7)
$132.50
T21
Ty Palmer, Kernersville, N.C.
77-71-69-79--296 (+8)
$117.50
T21
Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.
75-70-76-75--296 (+8)
$117.50
T23
Jeremy Ray, Pfafftown, N.C.
73-73-72-79--297 (+9)
$107.50
T23
Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.
76-75-73-73--297 (+9)
$107.50
T25
Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.
75-75-74-74--298 (+10)
$92.00
T25
Dustin Moore, Greensboro, N.C.
74-77-73-74--298 (+10)
$92.00
T25
Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.
77-73-76-72--298 (+10)
$92.00
T25
Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.
73-79-75-71--298 (+10)
$92.00
T25
Ryan Nagy, Raleigh, N.C.
73-76-77-72--298 (+10)
$92.00
T30
Nicholas Adams, Goldsboro, N.C.
75-75-70-79--299 (+11)
$45.00
T30
Parks Price, Cornelius, N.C.
77-74-72-76--299 (+11)
$45.00
32
Christian Cichan, Charlotte, N.C.
76-70-77-77--300 (+12)
T33
Ben O'Geary, Henderson, N.C.
74-78-78-71--301 (+13)
T33
Reilly Erhardt, Greensboro, N.C.
75-77-77-72--301 (+13)
T33
Thomas Bonney, Durham, N.C.
77-73-70-81--301 (+13)
T36
Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C.
78-71-76-77--302 (+14)
T36
Lee Mitchell, Conover, N.C.
77-75-72-78--302 (+14)
T36
Neil Wilkinson, Wilmington, N.C.
79-73-72-78--302 (+14)
T39
Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.
78-73-79-73--303 (+15)
T39
Al Dickens IV, Charlotte, N.C.
78-74-73-78--303 (+15)
T41
Patrick Stephenson, Four Oaks, N.C.
77-73-74-80--304 (+16)
T41
James Mishoe IV, Cary, N.C.
73-73-77-81--304 (+16)
T41
John Eades, Charlotte, N.C.
78-69-82-75--304 (+16)
T41
Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.
73-77-78-76--304 (+16)
T45
Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.
77-73-76-79--305 (+17)
T45
Danny Pizetoski, Pinehurst, N.C.
77-73-76-79--305 (+17)
T45
Grant Houser, Holly Springs, N.C.
76-75-78-76--305 (+17)
T48
John McFadyen, Fayetteville, N.C.
75-75-74-82--306 (+18)
T48
Hall Rupert, Powells Point, N.C.
76-75-79-76--306 (+18)
T48
Greg Powell, Whiteville, N.C.
73-76-76-81--306 (+18)
T51
Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.
78-74-78-77--307 (+19)
T51
Erik Ehlert, Raleigh, N.C.
74-76-82-75--307 (+19)
T53
Scott Park, Charlotte, N.C.
73-76-81-78--308 (+20)
T53
John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.
76-74-80-78--308 (+20)
T55
Blake Taylor, Atkinson, N.C.
75-74-81-79--309 (+21)
T55
Alex Taylor, Gastonia, N.C.
77-73-80-79--309 (+21)
57
Jay Roberts III, Davidson, N.C.
73-79-84-82--318 (+30)
58
Dale Ring, Carthage, N.C.
76-74-76-WD--WD (WD)
59
Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.
78-70-WD (WD)
60
Tanner Owen, High Point, N.C.
78-73-WD (WD)
Failed to Qualify for Final Rounds
T61
Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.
75-78 (+9)
T61
Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.
75-78 (+9)
T61
Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.
76-77 (+9)
T61
Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.
76-77 (+9)
T61
Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.
72-81 (+9)
T61
Jeff Allen, Jacksonville, N.C.
75-78 (+9)
T61
William Claytor, Shelby, N.C.
75-78 (+9)
T68
Josh Goldstein, Wilmington, N.C.
76-78 (+10)
T68
John Nieters, Clemmons, N.C.
75-79 (+10)
T68
Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.
79-75 (+10)
T68
Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.
75-79 (+10)
T68
David Sargent, Cornelius, N.C.
80-74 (+10)
T68
Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.
78-76 (+10)
T68
Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.
77-77 (+10)
T68
Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.
74-80 (+10)
T68
Hoke Carlton, Charlotte, N.C.
78-76 (+10)
T68
Tripp Summerlin, Summerfield, N.C.
72-82 (+10)
T68
Zachary McKelvey, Rutherfordton, N.C.
79-75 (+10)
T68
Austin Meadows, Raleigh, N.C.
78-76 (+10)
T80
Brett Waters, Taylorsville, N.C.
78-77 (+11)
T80
Harrison Frye, Gastonia, N.C.
82-73 (+11)
T80
Blair Bowland, Burlington, N.C.
77-78 (+11)
T80
Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.
77-78 (+11)
T80
Keith Kepley, Charlotte, N.C.
77-78 (+11)
T80
Justin Pennell, Lenoir, N.C.
79-76 (+11)
T86
Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.
78-78 (+12)
T86
David Donovan IV, Hampstead, N.C.
80-76 (+12)
T86
Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
73-83 (+12)
T86
Jordan Ford, Cary, N.C.
77-79 (+12)
T86
Philip Chauncey, Durham, N.C.
79-77 (+12)
T91
Bryce Hendrix, Greenville, N.C.
79-78 (+13)
T91
Matthew Spruill, Elizabeth City, N.C.
77-80 (+13)
T91
Anthony Johnson, Goldston, N.C.
80-77 (+13)
T91
David Shambley, Cary, N.C.
75-82 (+13)
T95
Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.
80-78 (+14)
T95
Joey Funderburg, Wilmington, N.C.
80-78 (+14)
T95
Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.
80-78 (+14)
T95
John Grimes, Pinehurst, N.C.
80-78 (+14)
T95
Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.
76-82 (+14)
T95
Brad Raczenski, Kernersville, N.C.
78-80 (+14)
T95
Jacob Britt, Wake Forest, N.C.
77-81 (+14)
T102
Sam Wimbrow, Concord, N.C.
78-81 (+15)
T102
Austin Inman, Wilmington, N.C.
80-79 (+15)
T102
Preston Ball, Raleigh, N.C.
76-83 (+15)
T105
Harrison Rhoades, Raleigh, N.C.
81-79 (+16)
T105
John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.
81-79 (+16)
T105
Davis Bateman, Charlotte, N.C.
79-81 (+16)
T105
Andrew Frank, Winston-Salem, N.C.
77-83 (+16)
T105
Peter Hinnant, Winston-Salem, N.C.
79-81 (+16)
T105
Adam Alfieri, Chapel Hill, N.C.
79-81 (+16)
T111
Jan Havmoeller, Charlotte, N.C.
82-79 (+17)
T111
Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.
75-86 (+17)
T113
Alex Burris, Greensboro, N.C.
80-82 (+18)
T113
Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.
85-77 (+18)
T113
Sean O'Connor, Indian Trail, N.C.
80-82 (+18)
T113
Blair Miller, Southern Pines, N.C.
78-84 (+18)
T113
Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
82-80 (+18)
118
Jon Henry, Cornelius, N.C.
81-82 (+19)
T119
Phil Miller, China Grove, N.C.
85-79 (+20)
T119
Matt Wagner, Wilmington, N.C.
83-81 (+20)
T121
Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
89-76 (+21)
T121
Roland Morris, Hickory, N.C.
85-80 (+21)
T121
Banks Wood Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
89-76 (+21)
124
Luke Sampson, Wilmington, N.C.
88-78 (+22)
125
Daniel Jackson, Matthews, N.C.
86-81 (+23)
T126
Matt Ellzey, Apex, N.C.
84-84 (+24)
T126
Austin Carter, Hendersonville, N.C.
84-84 (+24)
T126
Fred Piercy III, Denver, N.C.
81-87 (+24)
T129
Brent Brouse, Wilmington, N.C.
89-83 (+28)
T129
Brian Peterson, Charlotte, N.C.
86-86 (+28)
131
David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.
88-85 (+29)
T132
Chip Gettys, Wilmington, N.C.
84-91 (+31)
T132
Chase Eubanks, Apex, N.C.
85-90 (+31)
T134
Anthony Perrino, Mooresville, N.C.
83-WD (WD)
T134
Jonathan Rector, Hendersonville, N.C.
79-WD (WD)
T134
Preyer Fountain, Raleigh, N.C.
85-WD (WD)
T134
Trey Burton, Hickory, N.C.
80-WD (WD)
T134
William Herring, Lillington, N.C.
81-WD (WD)
139
Ryan Clark, Wilmington , N.C.
WD (WD)
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.