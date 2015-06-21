Carter Jenkins wins 55th North Carolina Amateur Championship

Final results of the 55th North Carolina Amateur Championship hosted by The Country Club of Landfall (Nicklaus Course) in Wilmington on Sunday, June 21, 2015 (6930 yards, Par 36-36—72, Rating: 74.3/142). For this championship the Ocean course is played as the front nine and the Marsh nine is the back nine.

Under hot, sunny conditions at The Country Club of Landfall, Carter Jenkins of Raleigh overcame a three-stroke deficit to capture the 55th North Carolina Amateur Championship - his seventh overall CGA victory.

"This win means a lot to me," said Jenkins, a 19-year-old rising junior at UNC Chapel Hill. "It is a CGA championship I had not won."

Jenkins is the two-time defending Carolinas Amateur champion. He is believed to be the only golfer to hold both the Carolinas Amateur and NC Amateur titles at the same time.

Playing in his first CGA championship, 25-year-old Justin Tereshko of Greensboro held the lead entering the final round after posting the low round of the tournament, six-under-par 66, on Saturday. In second place two strokes behind was Wesley Conover of Holly Springs, a rising senior at East Carolina University.

With a three-stroke mountain to climb, Jenkins began firing at the flag. On the first hole, a 534 yard par-5, he knocked his second shot within 10 feet of the flag then converted the eagle putt. Tereshko birdied the hole, but his lead over Jenkins was already one less.

In the middle of the round, Tereshko was up-and-down with two birdies and two bogeys. Jenkins played the same stretch of holes one-under to get within one stroke. On the par-3 11th, Tereshko bogeyed, tying the two players at the top. Jenkins would return the favor just two holes later, bogeying the par-4 13th after missing the green short with his approach.

Pars by both Tereshko and Jenkins on holes 14-16 set up an exciting finish. Leading by one on the 505 yard par-5 17th, Tereshko pulled his drive left behind trees and had to pitch back into the fairway. As he did on the first hole, Jenkins reached the par-5 green with his second shot. A converted thirty foot eagle putt and a missed birdie putt by Tereshko gave Jenkins the lead he had been battling all day to claim.

With the roles reversed, it was now Tereshko's turn to shoot for the flag on the par-4 18th. Both players hit approach shots within ten feet of the final hole. Putting first, leading by one stroke, Jenkins had a chance to make his birdie putt to seal the championship. He missed, opening the door for Tereshko. With a downhill, sliding putt, Tereshko missed left, dropping his head in disappointment.

With the championship won, on Father's Day, Jenkins embraced his father, Bob, who caddied for him in the final round. “My dad influenced me a lot. When he was young, he played golf very well,” Jenkins said. “He always pushed me to make myself better.” Jenkins next looks to defend his Carolinas Amateur title at Greensboro Country Club (Farm course) July 9-12.

The low score of the day was posted by Jake McGlone of Charlotte. The rising junior at UNC Greensboro made eight final round birdies for a 5-under 67 to climb into 13th place at three-over 291.

Defending champion Josh Martin, 18, of Pinehurst finished in 16th at six-over 294 after a final round two-over 74.

The North Carolina Amateur Championship is 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 60 scores and ties. Entry is open to any male golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 18, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has a current USGA Handicap Index® at a member club that does not exceed 5.4.

55th North Carolina Amateur Championship

Country Club of Landfall (Nicklaus)

Final Results

Place

Competitor

Score

1

Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.

68-70-71-68--277 (-11)

$750.00

2

Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.

69-71-66-72--278 (-10)

$500.00

3

Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.

68-73-69-69--279 (-9)

$450.00

T4

Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.

70-71-70-70--281 (-7)

$375.00

T4

Wesley Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.

70-67-71-73--281 (-7)

$375.00

6

David Germann, Clayton, N.C.

68-75-69-70--282 (-6)

$300.00

7

David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.

68-70-72-73--283 (-5)

$275.00

8

Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.

72-70-71-71--284 (-4)

$250.00

9

Patrick Cover, Huntersville, N.C.

72-71-75-70--288 (Even)

$225.00

T10

Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.

75-73-70-71--289 (+1)

$195.00

T10

William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.

73-72-73-71--289 (+1)

$195.00

12

Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.

73-73-71-73--290 (+2)

$180.00

13

Jake McGlone, Charlotte, N.C.

76-74-74-67--291 (+3)

$170.00

14

Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.

73-70-76-73--292 (+4)

$160.00

15

Tim Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.

76-73-72-72--293 (+5)

$150.00

16

Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

70-74-76-74--294 (+6)

$145.00

T17

Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.

72-70-77-76--295 (+7)

$132.50

T17

Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.

72-73-76-74--295 (+7)

$132.50

T17

David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.

76-72-75-72--295 (+7)

$132.50

T17

Caleb Keck, Reidsville, N.C.

76-76-73-70--295 (+7)

$132.50

T21

Ty Palmer, Kernersville, N.C.

77-71-69-79--296 (+8)

$117.50

T21

Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.

75-70-76-75--296 (+8)

$117.50

T23

Jeremy Ray, Pfafftown, N.C.

73-73-72-79--297 (+9)

$107.50

T23

Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.

76-75-73-73--297 (+9)

$107.50

T25

Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.

75-75-74-74--298 (+10)

$92.00

T25

Dustin Moore, Greensboro, N.C.

74-77-73-74--298 (+10)

$92.00

T25

Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.

77-73-76-72--298 (+10)

$92.00

T25

Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.

73-79-75-71--298 (+10)

$92.00

T25

Ryan Nagy, Raleigh, N.C.

73-76-77-72--298 (+10)

$92.00

T30

Nicholas Adams, Goldsboro, N.C.

75-75-70-79--299 (+11)

$45.00

T30

Parks Price, Cornelius, N.C.

77-74-72-76--299 (+11)

$45.00

32

Christian Cichan, Charlotte, N.C.

76-70-77-77--300 (+12)

T33

Ben O'Geary, Henderson, N.C.

74-78-78-71--301 (+13)

T33

Reilly Erhardt, Greensboro, N.C.

75-77-77-72--301 (+13)

T33

Thomas Bonney, Durham, N.C.

77-73-70-81--301 (+13)

T36

Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C.

78-71-76-77--302 (+14)

T36

Lee Mitchell, Conover, N.C.

77-75-72-78--302 (+14)

T36

Neil Wilkinson, Wilmington, N.C.

79-73-72-78--302 (+14)

T39

Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.

78-73-79-73--303 (+15)

T39

Al Dickens IV, Charlotte, N.C.

78-74-73-78--303 (+15)

T41

Patrick Stephenson, Four Oaks, N.C.

77-73-74-80--304 (+16)

T41

James Mishoe IV, Cary, N.C.

73-73-77-81--304 (+16)

T41

John Eades, Charlotte, N.C.

78-69-82-75--304 (+16)

T41

Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.

73-77-78-76--304 (+16)

T45

Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.

77-73-76-79--305 (+17)

T45

Danny Pizetoski, Pinehurst, N.C.

77-73-76-79--305 (+17)

T45

Grant Houser, Holly Springs, N.C.

76-75-78-76--305 (+17)

T48

John McFadyen, Fayetteville, N.C.

75-75-74-82--306 (+18)

T48

Hall Rupert, Powells Point, N.C.

76-75-79-76--306 (+18)

T48

Greg Powell, Whiteville, N.C.

73-76-76-81--306 (+18)

T51

Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.

78-74-78-77--307 (+19)

T51

Erik Ehlert, Raleigh, N.C.

74-76-82-75--307 (+19)

T53

Scott Park, Charlotte, N.C.

73-76-81-78--308 (+20)

T53

John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.

76-74-80-78--308 (+20)

T55

Blake Taylor, Atkinson, N.C.

75-74-81-79--309 (+21)

T55

Alex Taylor, Gastonia, N.C.

77-73-80-79--309 (+21)

57

Jay Roberts III, Davidson, N.C.

73-79-84-82--318 (+30)

58

Dale Ring, Carthage, N.C.

76-74-76-WD--WD (WD)

59

Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.

78-70-WD (WD)

60

Tanner Owen, High Point, N.C.

78-73-WD (WD)

Failed to Qualify for Final Rounds

T61

Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.

75-78 (+9)

T61

Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.

75-78 (+9)

T61

Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.

76-77 (+9)

T61

Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.

76-77 (+9)

T61

Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.

72-81 (+9)

T61

Jeff Allen, Jacksonville, N.C.

75-78 (+9)

T61

William Claytor, Shelby, N.C.

75-78 (+9)

T68

Josh Goldstein, Wilmington, N.C.

76-78 (+10)

T68

John Nieters, Clemmons, N.C.

75-79 (+10)

T68

Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.

79-75 (+10)

T68

Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.

75-79 (+10)

T68

David Sargent, Cornelius, N.C.

80-74 (+10)

T68

Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.

78-76 (+10)

T68

Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.

77-77 (+10)

T68

Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.

74-80 (+10)

T68

Hoke Carlton, Charlotte, N.C.

78-76 (+10)

T68

Tripp Summerlin, Summerfield, N.C.

72-82 (+10)

T68

Zachary McKelvey, Rutherfordton, N.C.

79-75 (+10)

T68

Austin Meadows, Raleigh, N.C.

78-76 (+10)

T80

Brett Waters, Taylorsville, N.C.

78-77 (+11)

T80

Harrison Frye, Gastonia, N.C.

82-73 (+11)

T80

Blair Bowland, Burlington, N.C.

77-78 (+11)

T80

Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.

77-78 (+11)

T80

Keith Kepley, Charlotte, N.C.

77-78 (+11)

T80

Justin Pennell, Lenoir, N.C.

79-76 (+11)

T86

Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.

78-78 (+12)

T86

David Donovan IV, Hampstead, N.C.

80-76 (+12)

T86

Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

73-83 (+12)

T86

Jordan Ford, Cary, N.C.

77-79 (+12)

T86

Philip Chauncey, Durham, N.C.

79-77 (+12)

T91

Bryce Hendrix, Greenville, N.C.

79-78 (+13)

T91

Matthew Spruill, Elizabeth City, N.C.

77-80 (+13)

T91

Anthony Johnson, Goldston, N.C.

80-77 (+13)

T91

David Shambley, Cary, N.C.

75-82 (+13)

T95

Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.

80-78 (+14)

T95

Joey Funderburg, Wilmington, N.C.

80-78 (+14)

T95

Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.

80-78 (+14)

T95

John Grimes, Pinehurst, N.C.

80-78 (+14)

T95

Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.

76-82 (+14)

T95

Brad Raczenski, Kernersville, N.C.

78-80 (+14)

T95

Jacob Britt, Wake Forest, N.C.

77-81 (+14)

T102

Sam Wimbrow, Concord, N.C.

78-81 (+15)

T102

Austin Inman, Wilmington, N.C.

80-79 (+15)

T102

Preston Ball, Raleigh, N.C.

76-83 (+15)

T105

Harrison Rhoades, Raleigh, N.C.

81-79 (+16)

T105

John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.

81-79 (+16)

T105

Davis Bateman, Charlotte, N.C.

79-81 (+16)

T105

Andrew Frank, Winston-Salem, N.C.

77-83 (+16)

T105

Peter Hinnant, Winston-Salem, N.C.

79-81 (+16)

T105

Adam Alfieri, Chapel Hill, N.C.

79-81 (+16)

T111

Jan Havmoeller, Charlotte, N.C.

82-79 (+17)

T111

Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.

75-86 (+17)

T113

Alex Burris, Greensboro, N.C.

80-82 (+18)

T113

Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.

85-77 (+18)

T113

Sean O'Connor, Indian Trail, N.C.

80-82 (+18)

T113

Blair Miller, Southern Pines, N.C.

78-84 (+18)

T113

Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

82-80 (+18)

118

Jon Henry, Cornelius, N.C.

81-82 (+19)

T119

Phil Miller, China Grove, N.C.

85-79 (+20)

T119

Matt Wagner, Wilmington, N.C.

83-81 (+20)

T121

Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

89-76 (+21)

T121

Roland Morris, Hickory, N.C.

85-80 (+21)

T121

Banks Wood Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

89-76 (+21)

124

Luke Sampson, Wilmington, N.C.

88-78 (+22)

125

Daniel Jackson, Matthews, N.C.

86-81 (+23)

T126

Matt Ellzey, Apex, N.C.

84-84 (+24)

T126

Austin Carter, Hendersonville, N.C.

84-84 (+24)

T126

Fred Piercy III, Denver, N.C.

81-87 (+24)

T129

Brent Brouse, Wilmington, N.C.

89-83 (+28)

T129

Brian Peterson, Charlotte, N.C.

86-86 (+28)

131

David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.

88-85 (+29)

T132

Chip Gettys, Wilmington, N.C.

84-91 (+31)

T132

Chase Eubanks, Apex, N.C.

85-90 (+31)

T134

Anthony Perrino, Mooresville, N.C.

83-WD (WD)

T134

Jonathan Rector, Hendersonville, N.C.

79-WD (WD)

T134

Preyer Fountain, Raleigh, N.C.

85-WD (WD)

T134

Trey Burton, Hickory, N.C.

80-WD (WD)

T134

William Herring, Lillington, N.C.

81-WD (WD)

139

Ryan Clark, Wilmington , N.C.

WD (WD)