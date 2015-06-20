Bob Via named Pender football coach

Pender High School has hired Bob Via as the schools new football coach.
This past season Via served as an assistant at Ashley High School under Mike Propst. Via's last head coaching job was at Page High School in Guilford County from 2001-05. In five seasons at Page his record was 29-27.
Via replaces Tony Hudson, who resigned in May after four seasons at Pender with a 11-34 record. Last season the Patriots finished 2-10.
Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.