Bob Via named Pender football coach

Pender High School has hired Bob Via as the schools new football coach.

This past season Via served as an assistant at Ashley High School under Mike Propst. Via's last head coaching job was at Page High School in Guilford County from 2001-05. In five seasons at Page his record was 29-27.

Via replaces Tony Hudson, who resigned in May after four seasons at Pender with a 11-34 record. Last season the Patriots finished 2-10.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.