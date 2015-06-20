Justin Tereshko holds lead at 55th North Carolina Amateur

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Second and third round results of the 55th North Carolina Amateur Championship hosted by The Country Club of Landfall (Nicklaus Course) in Wilmington on Saturday, June 20, 2015 (6930 yards, Par 36-36—72, Rating: 74.3/142). For this championship the Ocean course is played as the front nine and the Marsh nine is the back nine.
Justin Tereshko of Greensboro looks to be the only golfer to win both the N.C. Open & N.C. Amateur in the same year.
Posting the low round of the tournament thus far, a six-under-par 66, Justin Tereshko of Greensboro holds a two-stroke lead. Last fall, the 25-year-old Tereshko relocated from DePauw University in Indiana to North Carolina to coach the Guilford College golf team. Earlier this month Tereshko won the 2015 N.C. Open. If he holds on for the victory tomorrow, he would be the only golfer to win both the N.C. Open and N.C. Amateur titles in the same year.
Second Round:
Following two days full of weather delays, the sun finally broke through Saturday, allowing play at the 55th NC Amateur Championship to get back on schedule. Competitors who had not started their second round teed off at 7:00am.
Nine groups that were still on the course Friday evening when play resumed their second round Saturday morning at 8:30am. One of those players was six-time CGA champion Carter Jenkins of Raleigh. "It's been a weird couple of days," said Jenkins. "On the first day I played five holes, then about 29 yesterday, and then back this morning for a hole and a half. It was frustrating because I was four-under thru five holes the first day before weather suspended it."
At the completion of the second round, Wesley Conover of Holly Springs held a one stroke advantage over Jenkins and 19-year-old David Kocher of Charlotte, who won the 2014 North & South Junior Championship. Conover is a rising senior at East Carolina University. Both Conover and Jenkins finished tied for third place in last year's championship at Carolina Golf Club in Charlotte.
Third Round:
After the 36-hole cut, the field of 133 players was cut to the low sixty players at 8-over 152. The third round began with a shotgun start at 2:30pm. Some players who made the cut played 36-holes on Saturday. One of those players was Kocher. "We play a lot of 36 hole days in college golf," said Kocher, who is a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland. "you get your tempo on your first 18 holes and try to keep it going all day."
Kocher capitalized on the first hole, a 534 yard par-5, knocking his second shot to two feet for a tap-in eagle. On the next hole, however, Kocher erased that momentum with a double-bogey. The lead group of struggled in their third round. Conover and Jenkins each shot one-under 71. Kocher shot even par.
While the lead group failed to increase their space from the field, Tereshko put on a show. Starting on the 2nd hole of the Ocean course, Tereshko opened with a birdie. He then made four consecutive birdies on holes 7 thru 10. Seven total birdies with a lone bogey combined for a six-under-par round of 66. His three day total of 69-71-66--206 (-10) puts him two ahead of Conover and three in front of Jenkins. "If you had told me three days ago that I could be 10-under, regardless of where the lead was, I would take it," Tereshko said with a smile. "But there are 18 more holes tomorrow."
Play was halted for twenty minutes at 3:55 due to lightning in the area.
Defending champion Josh Martin, 18, of Pinehurst sits at four-over 220, tied for 17th.
Nicholas Adams, a 19-year-old from Goldsboro, recorded his first hole-in-one on the 4th hole of the Ocean course using a pitching wedge.
The North Carolina Amateur Championship is 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 60 scores and ties. Entry is open to any male golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 18, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has a current USGA Handicap Index® at a member club that does not exceed 5.4.
55th North Carolina Amateur Championship
Country Club of Landfall (Nicklaus)
Place
Competitor
Score
1
Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.
69-71-66--206 (-10)
2
Wesley Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.
70-67-71--208 (-8)
3
Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.
68-70-71--209 (-7)
T4
David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.
68-70-72--210 (-6)
T4
Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.
68-73-69--210 (-6)
6
Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.
70-71-70--211 (-5)
7
David Germann, Clayton, N.C.
68-75-69--212 (-4)
8
Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.
72-70-71--213 (-3)
T9
Ty Palmer, Kernersville, N.C.
77-71-69--217 (+1)
T9
Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.
73-73-71--217 (+1)
T11
Jeremy Ray, Pfafftown, N.C.
73-73-72--218 (+2)
T11
Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.
75-73-70--218 (+2)
T11
Patrick Cover, Huntersville, N.C.
72-71-75--218 (+2)
T11
William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.
73-72-73--218 (+2)
T15
Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.
72-70-77--219 (+3)
T15
Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.
73-70-76--219 (+3)
T17
Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
70-74-76--220 (+4)
T17
Nicholas Adams, Goldsboro, N.C.
75-75-70--220 (+4)
T17
Thomas Bonney, Durham, N.C.
77-73-70--220 (+4)
T20
Tim Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.
76-73-72--221 (+5)
T20
Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.
72-73-76--221 (+5)
T20
Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.
75-70-76--221 (+5)
T23
James Mishoe IV, Cary, N.C.
73-73-77--223 (+7)
T23
Christian Cichan, Charlotte, N.C.
76-70-77--223 (+7)
T23
David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.
76-72-75--223 (+7)
T23
Parks Price, Cornelius, N.C.
77-74-72--223 (+7)
T27
Patrick Stephenson, Four Oaks, N.C.
77-73-74--224 (+8)
T27
Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.
75-75-74--224 (+8)
T27
Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.
76-75-73--224 (+8)
T27
Dustin Moore, Greensboro, N.C.
74-77-73--224 (+8)
T27
Jake McGlone, Charlotte, N.C.
76-74-74--224 (+8)
T27
Lee Mitchell, Conover, N.C.
77-75-72--224 (+8)
T27
Neil Wilkinson, Wilmington, N.C.
79-73-72--224 (+8)
T27
John McFadyen, Fayetteville, N.C.
75-75-74--224 (+8)
T35
Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C.
78-71-76--225 (+9)
T35
Al Dickens IV, Charlotte, N.C.
78-74-73--225 (+9)
T35
Caleb Keck, Reidsville, N.C.
76-76-73--225 (+9)
T35
Greg Powell, Whiteville, N.C.
73-76-76--225 (+9)
T39
Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.
77-73-76--226 (+10)
T39
Dale Ring, Carthage, N.C.
76-74-76--226 (+10)
T39
Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.
77-73-76--226 (+10)
T39
Danny Pizetoski, Pinehurst, N.C.
77-73-76--226 (+10)
T39
Ryan Nagy, Raleigh, N.C.
73-76-77--226 (+10)
44
Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.
73-79-75--227 (+11)
45
Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.
73-77-78--228 (+12)
T46
John Eades, Charlotte, N.C.
78-69-82--229 (+13)
T46
Reilly Erhardt, Greensboro, N.C.
75-77-77--229 (+13)
T46
Grant Houser, Holly Springs, N.C.
76-75-78--229 (+13)
T49
Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.
78-73-79--230 (+14)
T49
Blake Taylor, Atkinson, N.C.
75-74-81--230 (+14)
T49
Ben O'Geary, Henderson, N.C.
74-78-78--230 (+14)
T49
Scott Park, Charlotte, N.C.
73-76-81--230 (+14)
T49
John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.
76-74-80--230 (+14)
T49
Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.
78-74-78--230 (+14)
T49
Alex Taylor, Gastonia, N.C.
77-73-80--230 (+14)
T49
Hall Rupert, Powells Point, N.C.
76-75-79--230 (+14)
57
Erik Ehlert, Raleigh, N.C.
74-76-82--232 (+16)
58
Jay Roberts III, Davidson, N.C.
73-79-84--236 (+20)
59
Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.
78-70-WD--WD (WD)
60
Tanner Owen, High Point, N.C.
78-73-WD--WD (WD)
_____ Failed to make the cut ______
T61
Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.
75-78 (+9)
T61
Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.
75-78 (+9)
T61
Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.
76-77 (+9)
T61
Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.
76-77 (+9)
T61
Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.
72-81 (+9)
T61
Jeff Allen, Jacksonville, N.C.
75-78 (+9)
T61
William Claytor, Shelby, N.C.
75-78 (+9)
T68
Josh Goldstein, Wilmington, N.C.
76-78 (+10)
T68
John Nieters, Clemmons, N.C.
75-79 (+10)
T68
Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.
79-75 (+10)
T68
Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.
75-79 (+10)
T68
David Sargent, Cornelius, N.C.
80-74 (+10)
T68
Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.
78-76 (+10)
T68
Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.
77-77 (+10)
T68
Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.
74-80 (+10)
T68
Hoke Carlton, Charlotte, N.C.
78-76 (+10)
T68
Tripp Summerlin, Summerfield, N.C.
72-82 (+10)
T68
Zachary McKelvey, Rutherfordton, N.C.
79-75 (+10)
T68
Austin Meadows, Raleigh, N.C.
78-76 (+10)
T80
Brett Waters, Taylorsville, N.C.
78-77 (+11)
T80
Harrison Frye, Gastonia, N.C.
82-73 (+11)
T80
Blair Bowland, Burlington, N.C.
77-78 (+11)
T80
Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.
77-78 (+11)
T80
Keith Kepley, Charlotte, N.C.
77-78 (+11)
T80
Justin Pennell, Lenoir, N.C.
79-76 (+11)
T86
Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.
78-78 (+12)
T86
David Donovan IV, Hampstead, N.C.
80-76 (+12)
T86
Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
73-83 (+12)
T86
Jordan Ford, Cary, N.C.
77-79 (+12)
T86
Philip Chauncey, Durham, N.C.
79-77 (+12)
T91
Bryce Hendrix, Greenville, N.C.
79-78 (+13)
T91
Matthew Spruill, Elizabeth City, N.C.
77-80 (+13)
T91
Anthony Johnson, Goldston, N.C.
80-77 (+13)
T91
David Shambley, Cary, N.C.
75-82 (+13)
T95
Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.
80-78 (+14)
T95
Joey Funderburg, Wilmington, N.C.
80-78 (+14)
T95
Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.
80-78 (+14)
T95
John Grimes, Pinehurst, N.C.
80-78 (+14)
T95
Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.
76-82 (+14)
T95
Brad Raczenski, Kernersville, N.C.
78-80 (+14)
T95
Jacob Britt, Wake Forest, N.C.
77-81 (+14)
T102
Sam Wimbrow, Concord, N.C.
78-81 (+15)
T102
Austin Inman, Wilmington, N.C.
80-79 (+15)
T102
Preston Ball, Raleigh, N.C.
76-83 (+15)
T105
Harrison Rhoades, Raleigh, N.C.
81-79 (+16)
T105
John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.
81-79 (+16)
T105
Davis Bateman, Charlotte, N.C.
79-81 (+16)
T105
Andrew Frank, Winston-Salem, N.C.
77-83 (+16)
T105
Peter Hinnant, Winston-Salem, N.C.
79-81 (+16)
T105
Adam Alfieri, Chapel Hill, N.C.
79-81 (+16)
T111
Jan Havmoeller, Charlotte, N.C.
82-79 (+17)
T111
Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.
75-86 (+17)
T113
Alex Burris, Greensboro, N.C.
80-82 (+18)
T113
Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.
85-77 (+18)
T113
Sean O'Connor, Indian Trail, N.C.
80-82 (+18)
T113
Blair Miller, Southern Pines, N.C.
78-84 (+18)
T113
Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
82-80 (+18)
118
Jon Henry, Cornelius, N.C.
81-82 (+19)
T119
Phil Miller, China Grove, N.C.
85-79 (+20)
T119
Matt Wagner, Wilmington, N.C.
83-81 (+20)
T121
Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
89-76 (+21)
T121
Roland Morris, Hickory, N.C.
85-80 (+21)
T121
Banks Wood Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
89-76 (+21)
124
Luke Sampson, Wilmington, N.C.
88-78 (+22)
125
Daniel Jackson, Matthews, N.C.
86-81 (+23)
T126
Matt Ellzey, Apex, N.C.
84-84 (+24)
T126
Austin Carter, Hendersonville, N.C.
84-84 (+24)
T126
Fred Piercy III, Denver, N.C.
81-87 (+24)
T129
Brent Brouse, Wilmington, N.C.
89-83 (+28)
T129
Brian Peterson, Charlotte, N.C.
86-86 (+28)
131
David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.
88-85 (+29)
T132
Chip Gettys, Wilmington, N.C.
84-91 (+31)
T132
Chase Eubanks, Apex, N.C.
85-90 (+31)
T134
Anthony Perrino, Mooresville, N.C.
83-WD (WD)
T134
Jonathan Rector, Hendersonville, N.C.
79-WD (WD)
T134
Preyer Fountain, Raleigh, N.C.
85-WD (WD)
T134
Trey Burton, Hickory, N.C.
80-WD (WD)
T134
William Herring, Lillington, N.C.
81-WD (WD)
139
Ryan Clark, Wilmington , N.C.
WD (WD)
