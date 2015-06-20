Justin Tereshko holds lead at 55th North Carolina Amateur

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Second and third round results of the 55th North Carolina Amateur Championship hosted by The Country Club of Landfall (Nicklaus Course) in Wilmington on Saturday, June 20, 2015 (6930 yards, Par 36-36—72, Rating: 74.3/142). For this championship the Ocean course is played as the front nine and the Marsh nine is the back nine.

Justin Tereshko of Greensboro looks to be the only golfer to win both the N.C. Open & N.C. Amateur in the same year.

Posting the low round of the tournament thus far, a six-under-par 66, Justin Tereshko of Greensboro holds a two-stroke lead. Last fall, the 25-year-old Tereshko relocated from DePauw University in Indiana to North Carolina to coach the Guilford College golf team. Earlier this month Tereshko won the 2015 N.C. Open. If he holds on for the victory tomorrow, he would be the only golfer to win both the N.C. Open and N.C. Amateur titles in the same year.

Second Round:

Following two days full of weather delays, the sun finally broke through Saturday, allowing play at the 55th NC Amateur Championship to get back on schedule. Competitors who had not started their second round teed off at 7:00am.

Nine groups that were still on the course Friday evening when play resumed their second round Saturday morning at 8:30am. One of those players was six-time CGA champion Carter Jenkins of Raleigh. "It's been a weird couple of days," said Jenkins. "On the first day I played five holes, then about 29 yesterday, and then back this morning for a hole and a half. It was frustrating because I was four-under thru five holes the first day before weather suspended it."

At the completion of the second round, Wesley Conover of Holly Springs held a one stroke advantage over Jenkins and 19-year-old David Kocher of Charlotte, who won the 2014 North & South Junior Championship. Conover is a rising senior at East Carolina University. Both Conover and Jenkins finished tied for third place in last year's championship at Carolina Golf Club in Charlotte.

Third Round:

After the 36-hole cut, the field of 133 players was cut to the low sixty players at 8-over 152. The third round began with a shotgun start at 2:30pm. Some players who made the cut played 36-holes on Saturday. One of those players was Kocher. "We play a lot of 36 hole days in college golf," said Kocher, who is a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland. "you get your tempo on your first 18 holes and try to keep it going all day."

Kocher capitalized on the first hole, a 534 yard par-5, knocking his second shot to two feet for a tap-in eagle. On the next hole, however, Kocher erased that momentum with a double-bogey. The lead group of struggled in their third round. Conover and Jenkins each shot one-under 71. Kocher shot even par.

While the lead group failed to increase their space from the field, Tereshko put on a show. Starting on the 2nd hole of the Ocean course, Tereshko opened with a birdie. He then made four consecutive birdies on holes 7 thru 10. Seven total birdies with a lone bogey combined for a six-under-par round of 66. His three day total of 69-71-66--206 (-10) puts him two ahead of Conover and three in front of Jenkins. "If you had told me three days ago that I could be 10-under, regardless of where the lead was, I would take it," Tereshko said with a smile. "But there are 18 more holes tomorrow."

Play was halted for twenty minutes at 3:55 due to lightning in the area.

Defending champion Josh Martin, 18, of Pinehurst sits at four-over 220, tied for 17th.

Nicholas Adams, a 19-year-old from Goldsboro, recorded his first hole-in-one on the 4th hole of the Ocean course using a pitching wedge.

The North Carolina Amateur Championship is 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 60 scores and ties. Entry is open to any male golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 18, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has a current USGA Handicap Index® at a member club that does not exceed 5.4.

55th North Carolina Amateur Championship

Country Club of Landfall (Nicklaus)

Place

Competitor

Score

1

Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.

69-71-66--206 (-10)

2

Wesley Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.

70-67-71--208 (-8)

3

Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.

68-70-71--209 (-7)

T4

David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.

68-70-72--210 (-6)

T4

Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.

68-73-69--210 (-6)

6

Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.

70-71-70--211 (-5)

7

David Germann, Clayton, N.C.

68-75-69--212 (-4)

8

Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.

72-70-71--213 (-3)

T9

Ty Palmer, Kernersville, N.C.

77-71-69--217 (+1)

T9

Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.

73-73-71--217 (+1)

T11

Jeremy Ray, Pfafftown, N.C.

73-73-72--218 (+2)

T11

Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.

75-73-70--218 (+2)

T11

Patrick Cover, Huntersville, N.C.

72-71-75--218 (+2)

T11

William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.

73-72-73--218 (+2)

T15

Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.

72-70-77--219 (+3)

T15

Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.

73-70-76--219 (+3)

T17

Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

70-74-76--220 (+4)

T17

Nicholas Adams, Goldsboro, N.C.

75-75-70--220 (+4)

T17

Thomas Bonney, Durham, N.C.

77-73-70--220 (+4)

T20

Tim Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.

76-73-72--221 (+5)

T20

Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.

72-73-76--221 (+5)

T20

Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.

75-70-76--221 (+5)

T23

James Mishoe IV, Cary, N.C.

73-73-77--223 (+7)

T23

Christian Cichan, Charlotte, N.C.

76-70-77--223 (+7)

T23

David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.

76-72-75--223 (+7)

T23

Parks Price, Cornelius, N.C.

77-74-72--223 (+7)

T27

Patrick Stephenson, Four Oaks, N.C.

77-73-74--224 (+8)

T27

Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.

75-75-74--224 (+8)

T27

Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.

76-75-73--224 (+8)

T27

Dustin Moore, Greensboro, N.C.

74-77-73--224 (+8)

T27

Jake McGlone, Charlotte, N.C.

76-74-74--224 (+8)

T27

Lee Mitchell, Conover, N.C.

77-75-72--224 (+8)

T27

Neil Wilkinson, Wilmington, N.C.

79-73-72--224 (+8)

T27

John McFadyen, Fayetteville, N.C.

75-75-74--224 (+8)

T35

Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C.

78-71-76--225 (+9)

T35

Al Dickens IV, Charlotte, N.C.

78-74-73--225 (+9)

T35

Caleb Keck, Reidsville, N.C.

76-76-73--225 (+9)

T35

Greg Powell, Whiteville, N.C.

73-76-76--225 (+9)

T39

Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.

77-73-76--226 (+10)

T39

Dale Ring, Carthage, N.C.

76-74-76--226 (+10)

T39

Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.

77-73-76--226 (+10)

T39

Danny Pizetoski, Pinehurst, N.C.

77-73-76--226 (+10)

T39

Ryan Nagy, Raleigh, N.C.

73-76-77--226 (+10)

44

Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.

73-79-75--227 (+11)

45

Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.

73-77-78--228 (+12)

T46

John Eades, Charlotte, N.C.

78-69-82--229 (+13)

T46

Reilly Erhardt, Greensboro, N.C.

75-77-77--229 (+13)

T46

Grant Houser, Holly Springs, N.C.

76-75-78--229 (+13)

T49

Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.

78-73-79--230 (+14)

T49

Blake Taylor, Atkinson, N.C.

75-74-81--230 (+14)

T49

Ben O'Geary, Henderson, N.C.

74-78-78--230 (+14)

T49

Scott Park, Charlotte, N.C.

73-76-81--230 (+14)

T49

John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.

76-74-80--230 (+14)

T49

Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.

78-74-78--230 (+14)

T49

Alex Taylor, Gastonia, N.C.

77-73-80--230 (+14)

T49

Hall Rupert, Powells Point, N.C.

76-75-79--230 (+14)

57

Erik Ehlert, Raleigh, N.C.

74-76-82--232 (+16)

58

Jay Roberts III, Davidson, N.C.

73-79-84--236 (+20)

59

Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.

78-70-WD--WD (WD)

60

Tanner Owen, High Point, N.C.

78-73-WD--WD (WD)

_____ Failed to make the cut ______

T61

Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.

75-78 (+9)

T61

Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.

75-78 (+9)

T61

Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.

76-77 (+9)

T61

Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.

76-77 (+9)

T61

Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.

72-81 (+9)

T61

Jeff Allen, Jacksonville, N.C.

75-78 (+9)

T61

William Claytor, Shelby, N.C.

75-78 (+9)

T68

Josh Goldstein, Wilmington, N.C.

76-78 (+10)

T68

John Nieters, Clemmons, N.C.

75-79 (+10)

T68

Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.

79-75 (+10)

T68

Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.

75-79 (+10)

T68

David Sargent, Cornelius, N.C.

80-74 (+10)

T68

Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.

78-76 (+10)

T68

Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.

77-77 (+10)

T68

Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.

74-80 (+10)

T68

Hoke Carlton, Charlotte, N.C.

78-76 (+10)

T68

Tripp Summerlin, Summerfield, N.C.

72-82 (+10)

T68

Zachary McKelvey, Rutherfordton, N.C.

79-75 (+10)

T68

Austin Meadows, Raleigh, N.C.

78-76 (+10)

T80

Brett Waters, Taylorsville, N.C.

78-77 (+11)

T80

Harrison Frye, Gastonia, N.C.

82-73 (+11)

T80

Blair Bowland, Burlington, N.C.

77-78 (+11)

T80

Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.

77-78 (+11)

T80

Keith Kepley, Charlotte, N.C.

77-78 (+11)

T80

Justin Pennell, Lenoir, N.C.

79-76 (+11)

T86

Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.

78-78 (+12)

T86

David Donovan IV, Hampstead, N.C.

80-76 (+12)

T86

Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

73-83 (+12)

T86

Jordan Ford, Cary, N.C.

77-79 (+12)

T86

Philip Chauncey, Durham, N.C.

79-77 (+12)

T91

Bryce Hendrix, Greenville, N.C.

79-78 (+13)

T91

Matthew Spruill, Elizabeth City, N.C.

77-80 (+13)

T91

Anthony Johnson, Goldston, N.C.

80-77 (+13)

T91

David Shambley, Cary, N.C.

75-82 (+13)

T95

Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.

80-78 (+14)

T95

Joey Funderburg, Wilmington, N.C.

80-78 (+14)

T95

Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.

80-78 (+14)

T95

John Grimes, Pinehurst, N.C.

80-78 (+14)

T95

Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.

76-82 (+14)

T95

Brad Raczenski, Kernersville, N.C.

78-80 (+14)

T95

Jacob Britt, Wake Forest, N.C.

77-81 (+14)

T102

Sam Wimbrow, Concord, N.C.

78-81 (+15)

T102

Austin Inman, Wilmington, N.C.

80-79 (+15)

T102

Preston Ball, Raleigh, N.C.

76-83 (+15)

T105

Harrison Rhoades, Raleigh, N.C.

81-79 (+16)

T105

John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.

81-79 (+16)

T105

Davis Bateman, Charlotte, N.C.

79-81 (+16)

T105

Andrew Frank, Winston-Salem, N.C.

77-83 (+16)

T105

Peter Hinnant, Winston-Salem, N.C.

79-81 (+16)

T105

Adam Alfieri, Chapel Hill, N.C.

79-81 (+16)

T111

Jan Havmoeller, Charlotte, N.C.

82-79 (+17)

T111

Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.

75-86 (+17)

T113

Alex Burris, Greensboro, N.C.

80-82 (+18)

T113

Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.

85-77 (+18)

T113

Sean O'Connor, Indian Trail, N.C.

80-82 (+18)

T113

Blair Miller, Southern Pines, N.C.

78-84 (+18)

T113

Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

82-80 (+18)

118

Jon Henry, Cornelius, N.C.

81-82 (+19)

T119

Phil Miller, China Grove, N.C.

85-79 (+20)

T119

Matt Wagner, Wilmington, N.C.

83-81 (+20)

T121

Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

89-76 (+21)

T121

Roland Morris, Hickory, N.C.

85-80 (+21)

T121

Banks Wood Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

89-76 (+21)

124

Luke Sampson, Wilmington, N.C.

88-78 (+22)

125

Daniel Jackson, Matthews, N.C.

86-81 (+23)

T126

Matt Ellzey, Apex, N.C.

84-84 (+24)

T126

Austin Carter, Hendersonville, N.C.

84-84 (+24)

T126

Fred Piercy III, Denver, N.C.

81-87 (+24)

T129

Brent Brouse, Wilmington, N.C.

89-83 (+28)

T129

Brian Peterson, Charlotte, N.C.

86-86 (+28)

131

David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.

88-85 (+29)

T132

Chip Gettys, Wilmington, N.C.

84-91 (+31)

T132

Chase Eubanks, Apex, N.C.

85-90 (+31)

T134

Anthony Perrino, Mooresville, N.C.

83-WD (WD)

T134

Jonathan Rector, Hendersonville, N.C.

79-WD (WD)

T134

Preyer Fountain, Raleigh, N.C.

85-WD (WD)

T134

Trey Burton, Hickory, N.C.

80-WD (WD)

T134

William Herring, Lillington, N.C.

81-WD (WD)

139

Ryan Clark, Wilmington , N.C.

WD (WD)