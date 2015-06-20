Sharks split double header with Wilson

Wilmington Sharks Press Release

Wilmington, NC -- During Saturday night's double header, the Wilmington Sharks (9-10) lost the first game 3-1 to the Wilson Tobs (10-14), but used a 3-2 victory to get even despite committing four errors. Each game was seven innings long.

The Sharks lone run in the first game was kickstarted by Nick Rotola getting plucked in the first. Rotola would steal second and third, and be driven in on a hot shot up the middle by Kyle Nowlin.

Wilson used two runs in the fourth off Reed Scott, and added another off Mike Castellani in the seventh to come out on top. Scott shouldered the loss in the first game, and drops to 0-1 on the year.

Game two saw the Sharks scoring again in the first inning. Alex Raburn reached on a fielder's choice, up to second on a wild pitch, and was knocked in on another Kyle Nowlin single. With an RBI in each game Saturday, Kyle Nowlin now has nine RBIs in four games as a Wilmington Shark.

Wilmington added a run in the third following singles from Jae Roberts, Matt Whatley, and Matt Meeder - the latter of which would score Roberts. Through the first three innings of play, Wilmington had notched eight hits, with seven coming after there were two outs in the inning.

An insurance run was tacked on in the fourth inning of game two, when Brett Smith singled to begin the inning. Nick Rotola's sacrifice bunt would move him up to second, and an Alex Raburn RBI double would bring in Smith.

Connor Johnstone improved to 1-1 this summer, with the win in the second game. Johnston pitched five strong innings, allowing three hits, striking out four and walking none.

With three hits spread through the two games Saturday, Nick Rotola is now 23-45 during a twelve game hitting streak, good for a .511 average, including 6 RBIs and 13 scored runs.