Local business gives back to Pop Warner football

8-year-old Xavier Jackson of Wilmington is able to play the game he loves after a generous gift.

Jackson now able to play Pop Warner football for the Coastal Cowboys after Great Clip of Wilmington gave Jackson a check for five-hundred dollars.

The donation part of the salon's Random Acts of Kindness program and the money will pay for his league registration, pants, cleats and jersey. The remaining money will help fun to pay for other registrations and football gear for underprivileged kids.

"I was happy; it was fun want to thank my coach and her for helping me" said an emotion Xavier Jackson after receiving his gifts.

Wilmington is one of the first markets Great Clips has chosen to award a Random Act of Kindness

"My heart is so big right now for him and what this is going to do for him and his family" said Sue Yannello of Great Clips of Wilmington.

For more information, or to find out how you can help you can contact the Coastal Cowboys Football.

