Barth's to host annual Kicking Camp

Former Hoggard High School standouts kickers Connor and Casey Barth will hold their annual kicking camp July 14th, from 5:30-8pm at Scott Braswell Stadium at Hoggard High School.

Campers will receive instruction on both the physical and mental aspects of kicking from the two former Viking standouts, along with former Hoggard and N.C. State punter Wil Baumann.

The camp is free to the public and for more information about the camp, contact Tom Barth by phone at 910-231-1181 or by email at stbarth1@earthlink.net.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.