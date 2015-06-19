Jordan Brand working hard at Laney High School

Laney High School's Michael J. Jordan Gymnasium is getting a face lift.

Over the past week Jordan Brand has worked to refurbish the gym. Jordan Brand keeping all the work under wraps, but it will unveiled Monday June 22, during the opening ceremonies of the 4th annual Fred Lynch Invitational.

"It's been a great feeling and a great project to go back and pull that out and show case that and look at our history. And look at who we are, where we have been, and where we are going" said Laney Head Coach Nathan Faulk.

No word if Michael Jordan himself will make an appearance, but Jordan Brand athletes will be at the event.

The Fred Lynch Invitational games will take place Monday through Wednesday, June 24 from 9:00 a.m.—10:00 p.m. EST

For a complete list of all the games at the Fred Lynch Invitational click here.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.