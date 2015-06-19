UNCW's Eldridge in the hunt at the North Carolina Amateur Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Second day recap of the 55th North Carolina Amateur Championship hosted by The Country Club of Landfall (Nicklaus Course) in Wilmington, NC on Friday, June 19, 2015 (6930 yards, Par 36-36—72, Rating: 74.3/142).

Second round play will resume Saturday morning at The Country Club of Landfall (hopefully under sunny conditions).

After violent winds on Thursday left trees and debris scattered across The Country Club of Landfall property, early Friday morning hundreds of club staff and members helped clear the grounds for play.

Half the field attempted to complete their first round before the championship was halted at 5:30pm Friday due to weather as more lighting and rained moved into the Wilmington area.

Saturday's Schedule:

Players who have not started their second round will tee off according to their pairing assignment. Nine groups still on the course are scheduled to resume their second round Saturday morning at 8:30am. After the completion of the round, the cut to low 60 players and ties will be made. The third round will begin with a shotgun start at approximately 2:30pm.

Five players are currently tied for the lead at four-under-par. Six-time CGA champion Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, David Germann of Clayton, Thomas Eldridge of Raleigh, and David Kocher of Charlotte all posted opening round 68. 2015 NC Open champion Justin Tereshko of Greensboro and Wesley Conover of Holly Springs each have nine holes remaining in their second round.

The North Carolina Amateur Championship is 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 60 scores and ties. Entry is open to any male golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 18, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has a current USGA Handicap Index® at a member club that does not exceed 5.4.