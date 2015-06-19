Sharks beat General 5-1 in 5 innings

Wilmington Sharks Press Release

It was a long drive to Petersburg, but the game with the Generals would be cut short after five innings due to some lighting issues at the Petersburg Sports Comple. The Wilmington Sharks (8-9) came out on top 5-1 over the Petersburg Generals (6-13) on Friday evening.

John Parke picked up the win after tossing five complete, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out four Generals and walking one.

The Sharks got started offensively in the first inning when Nick Rotola singled and moved around to third on Gavin Stupienski's single. Kyle Nowlin collected his sixth RBI in his third game as he grounded out backside to score Rotola.

Wilmington tacked on in the third as Alex Raburn reached on an error, and Gavin Stupienski doubled to score Raburn. Stupienski would later score on a sacrifice fly by Sam Foy.

Two more Sharks came across in the fifth and final inning, with a leadoff Nick Rotola double serving as the catalyst. Rotola would steal third, and be driven home by Stupienski as he picked up his sixth RBI. A single off the bat of Matt Whatley would drive Stupeinski home.

Rotola now carries a ten game hitting streak, and is battng .513 with 12 runs scored during his hot streak.

The Wilmington Sharks are back at home Saturday as they face the Wilson Tobs for a double-header. Game 1 will begin at 5:05, with the gates opening an hour beforehand. Game 2 will begin twenty minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Please join the Wilmington Sharks in helping Access Wilmington celebrate the athletes and families of the Miracle League of Wilmington during Saturday's double-header.