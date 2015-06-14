Hammerheads sends Fairclough to Seattle Sounders 2

Through the teams first 12 games the Wilmington Hammerheads have lacked a scoring attack. The Hammers pulled off a rare trade Sunday trying to find some offense (Source: Wilmington Hammerheads)

Through the teams first 12 games the Wilmington Hammerheads have lacked a scoring attack. The Hammers pulled off a rare trade Sunday trying to find some offense.

A league source confirming Wilmington is sending defender Ashani Fairclough to the Seattle Sounders 2, in return the Hammers get highly regarded forward Qudus Lawal.

The 19-year-old has scored 2 goals for the Sounders 2 in 211 minutes. Lawal became expendable because the Sounders 2 MLS partner had sent three forwards down to the team.

The Hammerheads have scored the second fewest goals in the league, and have been held scoreless in 6 of the teams first 12 games.

