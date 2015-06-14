Injury forces Derek Brunson out of UFC Fight Night 69

Derek Brunson has pulled out of June 20th UFC Fight Night 69 because of injury.

Brunson (13-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) suffered a rib injury during training and can't fight Krzysztof Jotko. Uriah Hall has replaced Brunson and will battle Jotko.

Brunson confirmed that the injury isn't serious, but doesn't know when his next schedule fight will be.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.