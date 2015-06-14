New York beats Whiteville's Mike Wright

BALTIMORE (AP) - John Ryan Murphy had the Yankees' only hit in a three-run fifth inning, and New York defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 Sunday to salvage the finale of a three-game series.



Mark Teixeira drove in a run and scored one to help the first-place Yankees end Baltimore's six-game winning streak.

Dellin Betances, filling in for injured closer Andrew Miller, worked around a walk in the ninth for his third save.

Nolan Reimold had two RBIs for the Orioles, who managed only six hits after scoring 20 runs on 31 hits in their previous two games. Baltimore was seeking a seventh straight win for the first time since 2005.

