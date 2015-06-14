Kurt Busch wins rain-shortened NASCAR race in Michigan

By NOAH TRISTER



AP Sports Writer

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Kurt Busch has won his second NASCAR Sprint Cup race of the season, a rain-shortened event at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday that was called 62 laps short of its scheduled distance.

The fourth weather-related red flag of the day came after lap 138 of a scheduled 200. Busch was leading at the time, and he was declared the winner after heavy rain soaked the track. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was second, followed by Martin Truex Jr.

With the rain approaching, Kyle Larson did his best to stay in the lead, but with fuel running low, he came to pit on lap 133, giving up the lead to Busch.

The first three red flags, on laps 14, 20 and 46, delayed the race for a total of over two hours.

