Sharks fall at Florence 1-0

Wilmington Sharks Press Release

The Wilmington Sharks (7-7) lost 1-0 at Sparrow Stadium on Saturday, despite outhitting the Florence RedWolves (11-5) five to one. Saturday night's contest was Wilmington's first shutout loss of the summer.

The lone hit and run of the game for Florence RedWolves crossed the plate in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Benjamin Holland.

Sharks starter Cody Tyler was on his way to building a nice ballgame when he was struck by a line drive by the first batter the lefty would face in the fourth inning. Although the ricochet was caught by Sharks third baseman Corey Herndon to record the out, Tyler would be taken out of the game with swelling in his throwing hand. Cody Tyler (2-1) would be charged with the tough-luck loss. He lasted 3 1/3 innings, walked one, struck out three, and allowed one run. The run in the first inning broke Tyler's streak of 10 1/3 innings without allowing a run.

Reed Scott put together a nice outing in relief of the injured Tyler. Scott held Florence RedWolves hitless over 4 2/3 innings, allowed no runs, walked two and struck out three.

Michael Maiocco recorded the win for Florence RedWolves. He tossed 7 2/3 innings of shutout ball. Maiocco struck out 10, walked none and gave up five hits.

Sam Foy and Nick Rotola each singled Saturday night, extending their hitting streaks to nine games and seven games respectively.

Wilmington had a chance in the sixth inning. Brett Smith led off the inning with a single and was erased on a Nick Rotola ground ball, allowing him to reach on a fielder's choice. Rotola stole second and stole third, putting the tying run on third base. Maiocco struck out the next two Sharks to end the threat.

Florence RedWolves closer Tyler Keele came in following Brett Smith's second single of the game, put away the final four outs on three strikeouts to pick up his fourth save of the young season. The RedWolves totaled thirteen strikeouts on the evening.

The Wilmington Sharks will enjoy the day off on Sunday before taking to the road once again to face the Salamanders in Holly Springs. The Sharks will be back in Wilmington on Tuesday to host the Tobs after five consecutive games away from home.