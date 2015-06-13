New York Red Bulls II keep Hammerheads win less at home

Wilmington Hammerheads Press Release

WILMINGTON, N.C. - New York Red Bulls II defeated Wilmington Hammerheads FC 1-0 at Legion Stadium on Saturday night following a lone goal by Chris Tsonis.

Andrae Campbell started off strongly for the Hammerheads in the first half with a low, wide shot just wide of the right post, which convinced NYRBII goalkeeper Rafael Diaz to dive for the attempted save. Campbell followed quickly after with his closest opportunity of the night off a high volley that hit under the crossbar, bouncing back into play instead of over the goal line for the goal.

Midfielder Alex Clay countered Campbell's play for NYRBII with a breakaway down the field that put him in one-on-one with Hammerheads goalkeeper Larry Jackson, but the shot soared wide of the left post leaving each side eager for more chances.

As the end of the first half neared, Hammerheads midfielder Paul Nicholson played a cross that went over the head of New York's Colin Heffron, leaving space for Aaron Wheeler to approach with the shot, but his finish was dragged wide and the game remained scoreless at the half.

Hammerheads midfielder Christian Bassogog came on at the start of the second half and did not hesitate to make opportunities to try and put Wilmington on the board. With a 60-yard run down the sideline past NYRBII's Dan Metzger, Bassogog pushed the ball up the field into the New York half. Feeling the pressure of the defense behind him, Bassogog had trouble keeping control in the penalty area and Diaz swooped in for the save.

Bassogog again pushed forward in the 52th minute, and hit the side of the net after James Thomas forced him to take the shot.

New York notched the lone goal of the match in the 72nd minute when Tsonis volleyed the ball into the net off a cross from Derrick Etienne, tallying his second goal of the regular season. Brian Saramago and Etienne looked for the insurance goal soon after following a sequence of passes, but had a hard time getting a foot on the ball for a shot.

New York had another chance to add to its lead when it was awarded a penalty kick in the 88th minute following a collision between Jackson and New York's Daniel Bedoya. Jackson was ejected for the action forcing the Hammerheads to play one man down for the remainder of the match.

Defender Troy Cole put on a goalkeeper jersey and stepped into goal for the Hammerheads to face Bedoya's penalty kick, but his shot was not on target, rolling wide of the right post. The Hammerheads still had a chance to earn a draw, but could not find the back of the net after multiple, fast-paced attempts in stoppage time.