Mark Scalf Baseball Camp Schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The UNCW baseball season might be over, but Brooks Field will be busy for the rest of the month.

Here is the upcoming schedule for the upcoming Mark Scalf Baseball Camps.

6/15 – 6/18 ~ Monday to Thursday
Mark Scalf Little League Day Camp I
Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Ages 6-11

6/22 – 6/25 ~ Monday to Thursday
Mark Scalf Little League Day Camp II
Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Ages 6-11

6/22 – 6/25 ~ Monday to Thursday
Mark Scalf Middle School/High School Commuter Camp
Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Grades 7-12

6/22 – 6/25 ~ Monday to Thursday
Mark Scalf Middle School/High School Overnight Camp
Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Grades 7-12

6/26 – 6/28 ~ Friday to Sunday
Mark Scalf Father Son Overnight Camp
Location: Brooks Field - UNC Wilmington Campus | Ages 6-HS seniors

To register early, visit Seahawkbaseballcamps.com or email

mondayr@uncw.edu

