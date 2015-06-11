Mark Scalf Baseball Camp Schedule

The UNCW baseball season might be over, but Brooks Field will be busy for the rest of the month.

Here is the upcoming schedule for the upcoming Mark Scalf Baseball Camps.

6/15 – 6/18 ~ Monday to Thursday

Mark Scalf Little League Day Camp I

Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Ages 6-11

6/22 – 6/25 ~ Monday to Thursday

Mark Scalf Little League Day Camp II

Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Ages 6-11

6/22 – 6/25 ~ Monday to Thursday

Mark Scalf Middle School/High School Commuter Camp

Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Grades 7-12

6/22 – 6/25 ~ Monday to Thursday

Mark Scalf Middle School/High School Overnight Camp

Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Grades 7-12

6/26 – 6/28 ~ Friday to Sunday

Mark Scalf Father Son Overnight Camp

Location: Brooks Field - UNC Wilmington Campus | Ages 6-HS seniors

To register early, visit Seahawkbaseballcamps.com or email

mondayr@uncw.edu