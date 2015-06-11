Mark Scalf Baseball Camp Schedule

The UNCW baseball season might be over, but Brooks Field will be busy for the rest of the month.
Here is the upcoming schedule for the upcoming Mark Scalf Baseball Camps.
6/15 – 6/18 ~ Monday to Thursday
Mark Scalf Little League Day Camp I
Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Ages 6-11
6/22 – 6/25 ~ Monday to Thursday
Mark Scalf Little League Day Camp II
Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Ages 6-11
6/22 – 6/25 ~ Monday to Thursday
Mark Scalf Middle School/High School Commuter Camp
Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Grades 7-12
6/22 – 6/25 ~ Monday to Thursday
Mark Scalf Middle School/High School Overnight Camp
Location: Brooks Field - UNCW Campus | Grades 7-12
6/26 – 6/28 ~ Friday to Sunday
Mark Scalf Father Son Overnight Camp
Location: Brooks Field - UNC Wilmington Campus | Ages 6-HS seniors
To register early, visit Seahawkbaseballcamps.com or email
mondayr@uncw.edu
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.