Eric Jenkins selected by Texas Rangers 45th overall

The Texas Rangers selected West Columbus senior Eric Jenkins with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2015 Major League Baseball draft.

Most publications ranked Jenkins as the top high school baseball player in the State of North Carolina. Baseball America ranked Jenkins as the 42nd overall draft able prospect.

The 6'2" center fielder bats lefty, and has great range in the outfield. Scouts say he has “plus, plus” speed, and has a chance to increase his powers as he gets stronger.

As a senior Jenkins batted .323 with 35 runs and 25 RBI. He was a perfect 27-for-27 in stolen base attempts.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.