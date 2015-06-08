Roy Turner retiring as Ashley Athletic Director

Ashley High School Athletic Director Roy Turner is retiring his post effective August 31.

Turner will be taking over as the head of Eastern Officials, a position he was approved for in May. Turner will be in charge of officiating for girls and boys high school basketball for the Eastern part of the State. Turner could not keep both jobs because it would be a conflict of interest.

“I started officiating basketball games back in 1974 and have called many games, and look forward to this new chapter,” Turner said.

Turner took over as the Ashley Athletic Director in 2006. Prior to coming to Ashley he served as an AD at both Southeast Guilford and Dudley High Schools.

“We have done some great things here at Ashley high School, and I have truly been blessed,” Turner said.

Turner believes a new Athletic Director will be in place by the start of July. He plans to stay on to help with the transition.

