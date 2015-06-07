CFCC's Lori Drake headed to High Point

Lori Drake has stepped down as the Cape Fear Community College women's basketball coach after three seasons. She is leaving to take an assistant coaching job at High Point University.

Drake was hired at Cape Fear prior to the 2012-13 season as the programs first coach, and over three years led the Sea Devils to a 53-28 record.

"The past 3 years at Cape Fear has helped me grow and mature as a collegiate coach. The successes I have had over the past three years at Cape Fear have helped open this opportunity for me to be an Assistant Coach at High Point University" said Drake.

Drake quickly turned Cape Fear into a winning program. The Sea Devils went 26-6 in her final season, and earned a national ranking.

"I am beyond blessed to be going into such a successful program at High Point, and I am excited about working under Head Coach DeUnna Hendrix. The expectations of being a Panther are high and that excites me, as I am a coach who sets the bar as high as possible. As a staff we all love to win and want everyone to know who High Point Women's Basketball is."

A replacement for Drake hasn't been named, but Cape Fear hopes to have one in place soon.

