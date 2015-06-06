Hammerheads and Battery play to 1-1 draw

Hammerheads Press Release

Wilmington, NC – Wilmington Hammerheads FC and the Charleston Battery went head-to-head on Saturday night for the second time in one week, concluding their home-and-home series and resulting in a 1-1 draw. Saturday's match was the third of a four-game series scheduled between Wilmington and Charleston during the current USL regular season. The Battery has declared victory against the Hammerheads in their previous two matches.

Wilmington's Paul Nicholson had the first attempt of the night for the Hammerheads just minutes into the match, taking a low, hard shot outside of the post off a wide cross. Moments later, Wilmington's Corben Bone, Andrae Campbell, and Nick Zimmerman pieced together a combination of passes down the sideline ending in a cross by Zimmerman into the penalty area. Justin Moose attempted to get a touch on the ball with a back-step but backed away as Brian Ackley came up quick with a shot over the crossbar.

Nearing the end of the first half, Charleston's Dane Kelly made a 50-yard breakaway down the sideline looking to put the Battery on the board. As Kelly entered the penalty box he collided with Hammerheads goalkeeper Andre Rawls after he clearly had possession, resulting in Kelly's ejection. Rawls was then taken off the field and Larry Jackson was put in goal.

With a man-down, Charleston's Emmanuel Adjetey attempted a play in the box early in the second half, but was cut off by Nicholson and Jackson as they teamed up on defense. Justin Portillo made a play to Ricky Garbanzo off a free kick with the hope of a finish into the back of the net, however, Ackley was able to get a toe into the path sending the ball over the goal.

Sunny Jane put the Hammerheads up by one goal in the 69th minute as he notched his first goal of the regular season. Forward Christian Bassogog sent a cross that was deflected off the punch by Battery goalkeeper Odisnel Cooper as he stepped off his line which resulted in the anticipated finish by Jane on the header as he approached from the far side. Cody Arnoux was close to securing a second goal for the Hammerheads soon after, but fell short after he went one-on-one with Cooper at the top of the penalty area and shot directly at the approaching keeper ending in a deflection and ultimately the loss of possession.

Wilmington was close to claiming their first victory over the Battery this season, but was dealt a draw following an own goal by Ashani Fairclough. Charleston played the ball down the field as they inched closer into Hammerheads territory. Fairclough attempted to block a Charleston cross from his position at the top of the penalty box, but instead unintentionally made contact that resulted in a long backwards deflection past Jackson.

Wilmington Hammerheads FC and the Charleston Battery are scheduled to meet on the pitch again on July 18 at Blackbaud Stadium to finish out their four-game series. Wilmington is set to host New York Red Bulls II on Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Legion Stadium. For more information regarding Wilmington Hammerheads FC, please contact (910) 777-2111 or visit www.wilmingtonhammerheads.com.