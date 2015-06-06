Whiteville falls in game two of Championship series

ZEBULON – Luke Burris had three hits in four trips to the plate to help South Stanly to a 6-2 victory over Whiteville on Saturday in the second game of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state 1-A baseball championship series at Five County Stadium.

That evened the best of three series at a game each, with the decisive game scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. Mackenzie Gore fired a one-hit shutout and also drove in two runs to lead Whiteville to a 7-0 win in Friday night's opening game.

Logan Spivey and Alex Poplin each had a pair of hits for the victorious Rowdy Rebel Bulls. Sawyer Lee got the win on the mound, although he walked eight while striking out five.

Whiteville left 13 runners stranded.

The Wolfpack is now 27-5 while South Stanly is 22-7.

Both teams have great baseball traditions. Whiteville is the defending 1-A champions and has earned six previous NCHSAA crowns while South Stanly is making its fifth trip to the championship series in the last seven years and won state titles in 2012 and '13.

NORTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Five County Stadium, Zebulon

Class 1-A: Game Two

Whiteville 1 0 0 0 0 1 0—2 5 2

South Stanly 2 0 0 3 1 1 x—6 11 4

WP—Sawyer Lee. LP—Zach Pait.