Gore's 13 k's leads Whiteville past South Stanly

ZEBULON – Mackenzie Gore fired a one-hit shutout and also drove in two runs to lead Whiteville to a convincing 7-0 victory over South Stanly on Friday in the opening game of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state 1-A baseball championship series at Five County Stadium.

Gore fanned 13 and was in command the whole way.

The Wolfpack scored twice in the third inning on a two-run single by Gore, and then Nick Hood led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run off the video board to make it 3-0. Whiteville blew it open with four runs in the sixth, keyed by a two-RBI hit by Hunter Cartrette.

Hunter Harwood and Turner Brown each had two hits for the winners,

Both teams have great baseball traditions. Whiteville is the defending 1-A champion and has earned six previous NCHSAA crowns while South Stanly is making its fifth trip to the championship series in the last seven years and won state titles in 2012 and '13. Whiteville is now 27-4 while South Stanly is 21-7.

Game two of the best-of-three is set for Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. This is the 99th year for baseball championships in the NCHSAA. The Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance serves as a host city sponsor for the championship.

NORTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Five County Stadium, Zebulon

Class 1-A: Game One

South Stanly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 1 4

Whiteville 0 0 2 1 0 4 x—7 9 0

WP—Mackenzie Gore. LP—Dylan Starnes. HR—Nick Hood, Whiteville, 4th with none on.