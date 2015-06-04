Sharks win streak ends at four

Sharks Press Release

Holly Springs, NC-- The Wilmington Sharks (3-3) hit the road Thursday night looking to pick up their fifth straight victory, but the Holly Springs Salamanders (4-4) proved to be too much to handle, coming out on top by a score of 5-2.

Holly Springs appeared to be in trouble after their starting pitcher, Connor Wantz walked Joe Bialkowski (Georgetown) to begin the second inning. Wantz stepped off the back of the mound and signaled for the trainers to come out to the mound. After a brief conversation, Wantz walked off the field on his own power holding his lower back.

Wentz's replacement, Michael Elwell, would eventually be credited with the win, relented an RBI double to Sam Foy (Davidson). Wilmington's second run came in the sixth inning following a single by Sam Foy and an RBI double by Ben Connor. Foy finished the evening 2-4 with a double, one RBI, and scoring a run himself.

The Salamanders had hits in every inning aside from the fourth and eighth, and were able to jump out to a 3-1 lead in the second. These three runs were the result of four consecutive hits, the first of which was a double. Coach Parker Bangs took Johnstone off the mound in the seventh after relenting two more runs on three hits and one Sharks error.

Wilmington was threatening in the seventh after Nick Rotola (Oral Roberts) was given a free pass to lead off the inning. A passed ball would move him to second, and he would steal third. With one out, Alex Destino (S. Carolnia) put the barrel on the ball, appearing to bring the Sharks to within one run. Salamanders second baseman Devon Wenzel corralled the hardly hit ball, stared Rotola back to third, and threw out Destino. His four-game hitting streak was squashed Thursday night.

The Wilmington Sharks are expecting a big crowd to be on hand at the Shark Tank on Friday evening as they host the Florence RedWolves for “Celebrate the Schools Night”, where teachers and students will receive 50% off at the box office. Teachers must provide valid ID, and students are encouraged to wear their school colors. Fans can also receive 50? wings from Buffalo Wild Wings. Gates at 6, game at 7.