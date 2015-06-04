Whiteville baseball team looking to repeat as champs

For the second straight year the Whiteville Wolfpack baseball team will play for a State Championship.

Friday the defending 1A State Champs will open defense of their title against South Stanly at Five County Stadium in Zebulon. Winning back-to-back titles has been on the minds of the players and coaches since they won the first.

"It's been a goal of theirs since last year when we got done. We had a team meal together and we talked about repeating and we haven't done it yet we have a chance to and that says a lot about these kids" said Whiteville head coach Brett Harwood.

A year ago Whiteville won the 2014 State Championship with a core group of freshmen and sophomores. This year they have had to deal with being the team with the target on their backs. Junior Hunter Harwood believes his team can handle the pressure.

"You know we where the younger group last year, and East Surry though they were the ones, but we are the ones now. We just need to be humble and play our game and we will be fine."

Whiteville's opponent South Stanley has plenty of Championship experience.

"They have been here before, 4 of the last 7 years or something like that. They are going to be good, and we are going to have to play good to win" said MacKenzie Gore.

Game one of the series is Friday at 5pm, game two is schedule for Saturday 11am. If necessary game three is schedule to start at 5pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.