Diamond Hawks advance to Baton Rouge Regional Championship Round

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - Senior pitcher Nick Monroe gave the Seahawks what they needed, a strong start, and freshman infielder Zack Canada had three hits as UNCW advanced to the championship round of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with an 8-2 win over Tulane on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.

The Seahawks advance to the championship round for a fourth time overall and second time in Baton Rouge (2003). UNCW will play host LSU at 1 p.m. EST and with a win, the Seahawks and Tigers will play again at 8 p.m. EST.

UNCW improved to 41-17 with the win while the Green Wave concluded their season with a 35-25 mark.

Monroe (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits, walked five and struck out six in going a season-long 8.2 innings. His previous long outing was an 8.1 inning appearance against Delaware.

Canada led the Seahawks with those three hits and drove in two runs. Connelly and Shields added two-hit games for UNCW while Casey Golden knocked in a pair of runs.

Jackson Johnson led Tulane with two hits. The Green Wave didn't get on the scoreboard until the ninth inning on a two-run double by pinch hitter Tim Yandel.

TU starter Alex Massy (6-4) suffered the loss after allowing six runs, four earned, on eight hits and a walk in three innings of work.

How it happened: UNW jumped in front with a six-run third inning. The Seahawks had six hits with Gavin Stupienski's RBI double highlighting the inning. Ten batters made their way to the plate in the outburst.

Inside the box score: Monroe allowed just one leadoff hitter to reach safely ... UNCW went 7-for-13 with RISP ... UNCW was also 10-for-22 with runners on base ... Tulane was just 1for-6 with RISP and 3-for-14 with runners on base ... Three of Monroe's walks came in the final three innings.

Notes: The Seahawks improved to 3-2 all-time against Tulane and 3-1 in the NCAA regionals ... UNCW knocked the Green Wave out of the 2003 regional in Baton Rouge on May 31 ... The Seahawks improved to 8-6 in elimination games ... UNCW starters have gone at least six innings in each game and the staff has compiled a 1.67 ERA in the regional ... Corey Dick extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a fourth inning RBI double ... Mark Scalf now has 799 career wins ... Canada's three hits were a career high and his fourth multiple hit game of the season ... UNCW also had a seven-run inning against Tulane in the first game between the two programs at the regional.