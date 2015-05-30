Foster Rolls In Complete Game Effort As UNCW Beats Tulane, 10-1

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - Ryan Foster tossed his first career complete game and Luke Dunlap added three hits and two runs batted in as UNCW topped Tulane, 10-1, on Friday in game two of the Baton Rouge Regional at Alex Box Stadium.



The Seahawks improved to 40-16 with their seventh straight win while the Green Wave dipped to 34-24. The win also gave UNCW a split of the season series between the two teams. Tulane knocked off the Seahawks, 8-4, on Mar. 31, in Wilmington.

Foster (7-1) struck out six and walked one while allowing a run on eight hits in going the distance. It was the second complete game in a regional for the Seahawks, the other being Jeff Hatcher against North Carolina in 2008.

(5/30/2015) Baseball Vs. Tulane (NCAA Regional)

Dunlap continued his torrid hitting, raising his average to .306 on the season. He's hit safely in six of the last seven games and has 16 RBI's and seven extra base hits during that stretch.

Zach Shields, Gavin Stupienski and Corey Dick had two hits apiece. Shields scored three times while Stupienski knocked in two runs.

Patrick Duester (7-6) took the loss for TU. Duester was tagged for seven runs on six hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. It was the second time this season the Seahawks faced the righthander after he earned a win on Mar. 31 at Brooks Field.

Stephen Alemais and Richard Carthon had two hits apiece for the Green Wave.

Up next: The Seahawks will play nationally-seeded LSU on Saturday at 9 p.m. EST. The two programs have met just once with the Tigers knocking the Seahawks out of the NCAA tournament in 2003.

How it happened: The Seahawks plated seven run on seven hits in the fourth inning to take a commanding 9-0 lead. All runs came with two out as five different Seahawks had RBI singles.

Inside the box score: Tulane landed its leadoff hitter on base three times, but managed just two hits with two outs on the night ... Foster held TU to three hits with runners on base and 1-for-12 with RISP ... Tulane turned three double plays in the game ... UNCW had seven two-out RBI's ... All 11 runs in the game scored with two out ... Both teams stranded eight runners on base.

Notes: The complete game by Foster was also UNCW's first of the season ... The Seahawks reached the 40-win plateau for the first time since 2008, when they set a school record with 44 wins ... Mark Scalf now has 798 career wins ... Corey Dick extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth inning ... Terence Connelly's bunt single in the fourth inning moved his on base streak to 27 games ... UNCW scored 10 or more runs for the 14th time this season ... The Seahawks improved to 17-6 when scoring first.