UNCW hosting NCAA Regional baseball watch party

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Seahawk Club will be hosting a watch party for the Seahawks' NCAA Regional game against Tulane on Friday, May 29.

Fans are invited to watch the game, which will be broadcast on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com, at Buffalo Wild Wings at 206 Old Eastwood Road in Wilmington. The game between the Seahawks and the Green Wave is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Now 39-16 on the season, the Seahawks earned their seventh NCAA appearance after winning the Colonial Athletic Association championship last weekend with a 7-6 victory over CAA regular season champion College of Charleston.

The four-team regional also features No. 2 national seed LSU and Patriot League champion Lehigh.