Diamond Hawks #2 seed in Baton Rouge Regional

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Colonial Athletic Association champion UNCW will head to Baton Rouge, La., and be the #2 seed in a NCAA Baseball Regional that includes host and nationally-seeded LSU, Tulane and Patriot League champion Lehigh. The regional begins on May 29 at Alex Box Stadium.

UNCW will play Tulane at 8 p.m. EST in the second game of the regional schedule. The two met earlier this season with the Green Wave taking an 8-4 decision in late March. All games in the regional will be streamed on either the SEC Network or ESPN3. The Tulane game will be streamed online by ESPN3.

For the Seahawks, who will be making their seventh NCAA regional appearance, it will be their second appearance at LSU after making their NCAA regional debut in Baton Rouge in 2003. That season, the Seahawks dropped their regional opener to Tulane before bouncing back with a win over the Green Wave to advance to the regional final against the host Tigers. UNCW fell in extra innings to LSU in the final game of the regional.

This year LSU enters the NCAA tournament as the #2 seed overall in the 64-team field.