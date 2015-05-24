SEC gets 4 host sites for NCAA baseball tournament regionals

By ERIC OLSON



AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Four teams from the Southeastern Conference and three from the Atlantic Coast Conference are among the 16 hosts for regionals in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

Defending champion Vanderbilt, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M are the SEC hosts, and the ACC hosts are Louisville, Miami and Florida State.

The 16 regional hosts announced Sunday night are guaranteed spots in the 64-team NCAA tournament. The rest of the field will be announced Monday.

The four-team, double-elimination regionals start Friday. Regional winners advance to the best-of-three super regionals the following week. The remaining eight teams will play in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 13.

Other regional hosts are: Illinois, Dallas Baptist, Missouri State, TCU, Oklahoma State, Cal State Fullerton, UC Santa Barbara, Houston and UCLA.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)