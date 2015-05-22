High School playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School playoff scoreboard

Girls Soccer

Broughton 0, Hoggard 1 F

Lejeune 2, Whiteville 5 F

Softball

Whiteville 2, Northside-Pinetown 3 F

C.B. Aycock 4, Topsail 5 F

Baseball

Spring Creek 1, Whiteville 4 F

West Columbus 10, North Duplin 9 F

