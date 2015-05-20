Diamond Hawks open CAA play Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina - On the opening day of the Colonial Athletic Association baseball championship tournament, two rain systems forced adjustments to the schedule and UNCW will now play at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

In the only game played Wednesday, Elon erased a 6-2 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 7-6 win over Delaware. Rain forced a lengthy delay in that came and returned before the first pitch of the night cap. Northeastern and William & Mary will now play Thursday at 10 a.m.

Delaware will take on the loser of the NU-W&M game in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m.

The Seahawks will then take the field at 5 p.m. against the winner of the NU-W&M game.

Seahawk fans have two outlets to follow Thursday's game. CAA.tv will video stream the game while the Seahawk Digital Network will audio stream the contest with Mike Vaccaro, the voice of the Seahawks bringing you all the action. Live stats are available via CAAstats.com.

