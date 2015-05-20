HS Playoff Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

HS Playoff Scoreboard

 Baseball

C.B. Aycock 3, Topsail 2 F

Softball

Triton 4, Topsail 5 F

Whiteville 7, Trask 2 F

Girls soccer

Holly Springs 0, Hoggard 1 F
